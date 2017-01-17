US Intelligence Community Reform Must Be at Forefront of GOP Agenda - Gingrich

"This is the level of incompetence [on par of] third graders… We need to substantially overhaul the intelligence community," Gingrich stated in one of his six-part series on Trump and trumpism.
Last week, the IC included in their briefing of President-elect Donald Trump factually unverified memo alleging Russia has compiled a dossier of compromising information on Trump, including of sexual practices with prostitutes.
Gingrich noted the IC took the memo without having checked it, put it as an addendum to the report presented to Trump "knowing it will be leaked, of course."
Reforms of the IC, but also cutting White House travel costs, creating regulatory complaint and review processes in the US Congress as well as engaging the public in identifying destructive federal, state and local policies should be among the chief goals on the Republicans' agenda, Gingrich added.
All comments
Show new comments (0)