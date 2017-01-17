Register
    U.S. American navy commander and astronaut for the upcoming Apollo 17, Eugene Cernan, is pictured in his space suit, 1972.

    Gene Cernan, Last Man to Walk on Moon, Dies at 82

    © AP Photo/
    US
    The last man to leave a footprint on the moon has passed away.

    Eugene Cernan, who was 82 when he died, flew three times in space, twice to the moon. He was the second American to take a space walk and the last human to set foot on our planet's moon, NASA reports.

    Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter at Nilosyrtis
    © NASA. JPL
    NASA Releases Image of Earth, Moon as Seen from Mars Orbit (PHOTO)

    Cernan was the commander of the December 1972 Apollo 17 mission, one of the last Apollo flights and the last to go to the moon. He became the 11th person to step foot on the lunar surface; the lunar module pilot, Jack Schmitt, was the 12th. But as Cernan was the last to board the vessel that would take them home, it is his foot that most recently left the moon's surface. 

    Though he wasn't the first to reach the moon, Cernan was pivotal in getting humans there. In May 1969, he was the lunar module pilot of the Apollo 10 mission, which orbited the moon and tested its lunar lander without actually landing.

    In an interview with NASA in 2007, Cernan said, "I keep telling Neil Armstrong that we painted that white line in the sky all the way to the Moon down to 47,000 feet so he wouldn't get lost, and all he had to do was land. Made it sort of easy for him."

    On Cernan's own trip to the moon, he and Schmitt stayed for three days, exploring craters and the Taurus-Littrow mountains. As he left the moon — which he recalled being difficult to do — Cernan said, "As we leave the moon and Taurus-Littrow, we leave as we came, and, God willing, we shall return, with peace and hope for all mankind." He also said he wrote the letters TDC — for his then nine-year-old daughter, Teresa Dawn Cernan — on the dusty surface.

    "In that whole three days, I don't think there's anything that became routine," Cernan recalled about his time on the moon in a NASA interview. "But if I had to focus on one thing… it was just to look back at the overwhelming and overpowering beauty of this Earth."

    In total, Cernan spent more than 566 hours in space, 73 of them on the moon.

    Astronaut Edwin E. Buzz Aldrin, Jr., lunar module pilot of the first lunar landing mission, poses during Extravehicular Activity (EVA) on the lunar surface. Taken by fellow astronaut Neil A. Armstrong with a 70 mm Hasselblad lunar surface camera in an area called the Sea of Tranquility, this 20 July, 1969 file photo shows the Lunar Module (LM) on the left, with the footprints of the astronauts clearly visible in the foreground. While astronauts Armstrong and Aldrin descended in the LM known as the Eagle, astronaut Michael Collins, command module pilot, remained with the Command and Service Modules (CSM) Columbia in lunar-orbit.
    © AFP 2016/ HO / NASA
    Russian Lunar Mission May Finally Put End to Moon Landing Conspiracy Theory

    Cernan was born in Chicago and was a Navy attack pilot before being chosen by NASA to join its astronaut class. After retiring from NASA in 1976, he worked for a Texas energy firm, started an aerospace consulting company and eventually chaired an engineering firm that worked on NASA projects. He always remained connected to space exploration, appearing as a television presenter during space launches and giving Congressional testimony on NASA's space program.

    "Even at the age of 82, Gene was passionate about sharing his desire to see the continued human exploration of space and encouraged our nation's leaders and young people to not let him remain the last man to walk on the Moon," his family said in a statement on his passing. They did not offer details on his death, but said he was surrounded by loved ones. 

