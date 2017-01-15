Outgoing CIA Director Brennan Criticizes Trump Over 'Spontaneity'

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The inauguration of the US president-elect will take place on January 20.
"Spontaneity is not something that protects national security interests and so therefore when he speaks or when he reacts, just make sure he understands that the implications and impact on the United States could be profound," Brennan told the Fox News broadcaster.
The outgoing CIA Director also advised Trump to be careful when considering whether sanctions imposed on Russia should be lifted.
On Friday, in an interview with The Wall Street Journal, Trump said that if Russia and Washington got along under his presidency, there would be no need for sanctions.
In November 2016, Trump won the US presidential election by gaining a major electoral lead over his rival, Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton.
It is beyond inappropriate and unprofessional for Brennan to make such public comments.

So Trump cannot be allowed to make independent decisions, untainted by propaganda and hype?
No. Trump won the 2016 POTUS election. That's all there is to it.
When Democrats win POTUS election:
When Democrats lose POTUS election:
The operative word here is, "outgoing". After that, who cares? I know Obama won't. I know I won't. And who that worked for him, wants him to stay on in his present state of mind? He may have served well, but don't let the door hit you in the...