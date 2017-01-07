Register
19:23 GMT +307 January 2017
Live
    Search
    Cars pass by a billboard showing US President-elect Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin placed by pro-Serbian movement in the town of Danilovgrad on November 16, 2016

    Only 'Fools Would Think' Having Good Ties With Russia Bad Thing for US Trump

    © AFP 2016/ Savo PRELEVIC
    Politics
    Get short URL
    6644140

    The people who believe that it would be bad for the United States to have good relations with Russia are "stupid," US President-elect Donald Trump said Saturday.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Trump has repeatedly signaled willingness to normalize US relations with Russia after they had deteriorated under President Barack Obama.

    "Having a good relationship with Russia is a good thing, not a bad thing. Only ‘stupid’ people, or fools, would think that it is bad! We have enough problems around the world without yet another one," Trump said via Twitter on Saturday.

    He added that after his inauguration on January 20, the US and Russia will try to join efforts to solve global issues.

    "When I am President, Russia will respect us far more than they do now and both countries will, perhaps, work together to solve some of the many great and pressing problems and issues of the WORLD!"

    Related:

    Trump Publicly Commends Putin for 'Great Move' on US Sanctions
    Trump Has No Scheduled Talks With Putin on New Sanctions Imposed by Obama
    Peruvian Shamans Perform Rituals to Soften Hearts of Trump, Putin (VIDEO)
    Putin Wishes Happy New Year to Trump, US Nation – Kremlin
    Tags:
    Donald Trump, United States, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      jas
      Excellent tweets from Trump. I make an exception for the public and I think he does too. The remark is for people like Obama and McCain and the others who should and most likely do know better.
    • Reply
      ewt2020
      An era of peace and goodwill is close to being a reality. Trump and Putin have many enemies who wish the opposite for the world, it is the people who must support them, we are many.
    • Reply
      Drain the swamp
      Trumpo is the best !!
    • Reply
      nonyank
      Typically Trump puts his foot in his mouth with his mindless un thought turds but this time he nailed it....truthfully I doubt he said it, likely one of his 20 plus tweeters did it for him as I have never seen him with a smart phone or any type of computer....just saying.
    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Pray, Sing Carols and Tell Fortunes: How Russia Celebrate Christmas
    Pray, Sing Carols and Tell Fortunes: How Russia Celebrate Christmas
    The Modest Start of a Massive Mistake
    The Modest Start of a Massive Mistake
    Stages of sparkling wine production
    'I'm Drinking the Stars!' How Champagne is Made

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok