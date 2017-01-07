MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Trump has repeatedly signaled willingness to normalize US relations with Russia after they had deteriorated under President Barack Obama.
"Having a good relationship with Russia is a good thing, not a bad thing. Only ‘stupid’ people, or fools, would think that it is bad! We have enough problems around the world without yet another one," Trump said via Twitter on Saturday.
He added that after his inauguration on January 20, the US and Russia will try to join efforts to solve global issues.
"When I am President, Russia will respect us far more than they do now and both countries will, perhaps, work together to solve some of the many great and pressing problems and issues of the WORLD!"
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Excellent tweets from Trump. I make an exception for the public and I think he does too. The remark is for people like Obama and McCain and the others who should and most likely do know better. Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete An era of peace and goodwill is close to being a reality. Trump and Putin have many enemies who wish the opposite for the world, it is the people who must support them, we are many. Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Trumpo is the best !! Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Typically Trump puts his foot in his mouth with his mindless un thought turds but this time he nailed it....truthfully I doubt he said it, likely one of his 20 plus tweeters did it for him as I have never seen him with a smart phone or any type of computer....just saying.
