MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Trump has repeatedly signaled willingness to normalize US relations with Russia after they had deteriorated under President Barack Obama.

"Having a good relationship with Russia is a good thing, not a bad thing. Only ‘stupid’ people, or fools, would think that it is bad! We have enough problems around the world without yet another one," Trump said via Twitter on Saturday.

He added that after his inauguration on January 20, the US and Russia will try to join efforts to solve global issues.

"When I am President, Russia will respect us far more than they do now and both countries will, perhaps, work together to solve some of the many great and pressing problems and issues of the WORLD!"

