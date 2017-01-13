Register
02:45 GMT +313 January 2017
Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    US-Cuba relations opens a new chapter

    Obama Ends ‘Wet Foot, Dry Foot’ Policy Toward Cuba

    © Flickr/ Day Donaldson
    US
    Get short URL
    17901

    Outgoing US President Barack Obama will end the “wet foot, dry foot” policy, a 20-year directive allowing Cuban immigrants to become legal US citizens a year after reaching American shores.

    A congressional staffer confirmed Obama’s plan Thursday after being briefed by the administration, although they were not authorized to discuss the decision publicly.

    Usually Cuban immigrants who arrive in the US are allowed to stay, but the end of “wet foot, dry foot” means that Cubans may now have to endure similar experiences of immigrants from other countries, who often make their way into the US without a visa, and have their lives dogged by a constant fear of deportation. 

    Cuban and US flags are seen outside the private restaurant La Moneda Cubana in Havana on March 17, 2016
    © AFP 2016/ YAMIL LAGE
    Tillerson Says He Would Advise Trump to Veto Bill That Lifts US Embargo on Cuba

    Havana has agreed to accept Cubans, if they have been issued a deportation order in the US, back into the island nation, a permission it has not granted in decades.

    "The United States, a land of immigrants, has been enriched by the contributions of Cuban Americans for than a century," Obama said in a statement, "Since I took office, we have put the Cuban American community at the center of our policies. With this change we will continue to welcome Cubans as welcome immigrants from other countries, consistent with our laws…the future of Cuba should be in the hands of the Cuban people."

    Obama’s decision comes a week before President-elect Donald Trump is inaugurated, and as the former tries to solidify the reopening of US diplomatic engagement with Cuba. Trump has threatened to roll back some of Obama’s directives, tweeting in November, "If Cuba is unwilling to make a better deal for the Cuban people, the Cuban/American people and the U.S. as a whole, I will terminate the deal," and condemning former leader Fidel Castro after his death in late November 2106. 

    Havana, Cuba
    © Flickr/ Chris Pawluk
    Surprise: How CIA Agents in Cuba Turned Out to be Castro’s Intelligence Officers

    Senator Jeff Flake (R-AZ) praised the move, saying, "Individuals on both sides of the U.S.-Cuba debate recognize and agree that ending ‘wet foot, dry foot’ is in our national interest…It’s a move that brings our Cuba policy into the modern era while allowing the United States to continue its generous approach to those individuals and refugees with a legitimate claim for asylum." according to USA today.

    The US has given preferential treatment to Cuban immigrants ever since Castro declared the island nation an ally of the Soviet Union, passing the Cuban Adjustment Act in 1966 to allow thousands of Cubans fleeing the country to gain citizenship in America.

    Cuba entered its "Special period" in 1991, after the collapse of the Soviet Union left Havana without its chief benefactor. To escape conditions of scarcity, tens of thousands of Cubans made their way to the US, sometimes floating to Florida on makeshift rafts and dangerously overcrowded boats.

    In 1995 President Bill Clinton passed "wet foot, dry foot" to ensure immigrant safety.

    Since the two countries reopened relations in 2014, rumors of the policy’s termination have swirled, prompting another stream of Cubans to leave for the US. The number of people leaving Cuba doubled a year after talks between Obama and President Raul Castro resumed, reaching 46,635 in the first ten months of 2016, according to the Pew Research Center.

    Related:

    Old Friendships Die Hard: China, Cuba to Stick Together After Castro’s Death
    US Deputy Transportation Secretary to Take First Scheduled Flight to Cuba
    Trump Threatens to Terminate US Deal With Cuba
    Trump's Cuba Priorities Include Release of Political Prisoners, US Fugitives
    Mexican President Flies to Cuba to Bid Farewell to Fidel Castro
    Tags:
    US-Cuban relations, Raul Castro, Donald Trump, Barack Obama, Cuba, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      edover3
      US needs to lift blockade on Cuba, then those people won't have to leave.
    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    This is What Life Looks Like in DPRK During New Year Holidays and Work Days
    This is What Life Looks Like in DPRK During New Year Holidays and Work Days
    Dogs Bark, but the Caravans Move On
    Dogs Bark, but the Caravans Move On
    Stages of sparkling wine production
    'I'm Drinking the Stars!' How Champagne is Made

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok