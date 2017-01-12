Register
23:44 GMT +312 January 2017
    US President-elect Donald Trump gives a press conference January 11, 2017 in New York

    Ex MI6 Spy Who Compiled ‘Golden Showers’ Report Was FBI Source for FIFA Scandal

    © AFP 2016/ DON EMMERT
    US
    345220

    The man behind the unsubstantiated ‘Golden Showers’ report on President-elect Donald Trump’s supposed ties to Russia is a former officer in Britain's Secret Intelligence Service (MI6), and was the FBI’s source in the FIFA corruption scandal.

    BuzzFeed
    © AP Photo/ Andy Kropa
    CNN, BuzzFeed Publish ‘Golden Shower’ Rumors, Other Media Outlets Mock Them
    The operative, identified as Christopher Steele by the Wall Street Journal on Thursday, is a former Russian operations officer for Britain’s MI6 intelligence agency, Reuters reported.

    After leaving M16, Steele worked with the FBI, providing intelligence on the world soccer association’s ties to suspected Russian gangsters.

    Steele had originally been hired to investigate Trump by ‘political opponents’ within the Democratic and Republican parties, but it has not been revealed exactly who hired him. He then decided to share the dossier with the FBI, who took it seriously, despite the far-fetched allegations, due to his previous work on the FIFA case.

    “He’s a meticulous professional, and there are no questions about his integrity,” a US official who has worked with Steele told Reuters. “The information he provided me [about Russia] was valuable and useful.”

    The allegations in the report have been dismissed by both Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin, and even Buzzfeed, who initially published the report, noted discrepancies and acknowledged that nothing in the dossier could be confirmed.

    Trump has referred to the report as a “political witch hunt” and “phony, fake news.”

    Incoming White House Press Secretary and Communications Director Sean Spicer called Buzzfeed’s decision to release the report without confirming any of the allegations “shameful and disgraceful,” during a news conference on Wednesday. He also referred to the outlet as a “left-wing blog that was openly hostile towards the president-elect’s campaign.”

    When Trump took the stage during the news conference, he also blasted the outlets who circulated it, stating that it would be a “tremendous blot” on the intelligence community if they were the ones who released it.

    Здание телеканала CNN
    © AP Photo/ Ric Feld,File
    Trump to CNN: 'You Are Fake News'

    Trump stated that the document was obtained by his opponents, and called them “sick people,” who “put that crap together.”

    Steele founded and currently runs Orbis Business Intelligence,  a London-based political intelligence firm.

    The report included multiple claims that are questionable at best, and arguably slanderous at worst. For example, the report alleges that a top lawyer in the Trump Organization, Michael Cohen, met with Russian officials in Prague who were involved in the hacks on the Democratic National Committee. Cohen has never been to Prague, and shared his passport as proof.

    On Wednesday, Director of National Intelligence James Clapper released a statement saying that he had called Trump to express his “profound dismay” about the leaked material. The statement also explained that “this document is not a US Intelligence Community product. … The IC [Intelligence Community] has not made any judgment that the information in this document is reliable, and we did not rely upon it in any way for our conclusions.  However, part of our obligation is to ensure that policymakers are provided with the fullest possible picture of any matters that might affect national security.”

      anne00marie
      What is the problem, when nothing was said about Podesta and his E Mails? What Clinton has done and the media ignore. Two incontinent prostitutes is not the end of the world, even if true. Is that the worst they could find on Donald Trump, because if so, then he is angelic by the standards of most politicians. Now, why on earth would the intelligence services hand classified documents to the media, rather than hand them to their own management? Don't they swear an oath and also sign 'The Official Secrets Act'? Or does that now mean, go straight to CNN or Buzz Feed, do not pass the office.
