Register
07:04 GMT +312 January 2017
Live
    Search
    Donald Trump

    Trump Administration Unlikely to Alter US Nuclear Strategy - Ex-EU Adviser

    © Flickr/ Gage Skidmore
    US
    Get short URL
    0 3001

    US President-elect Donald Trump’s administration will likely not make any changes to US nuclear policy despite saber-rattling remarks that have unsettled some lawmakers, former European Union (EU) adviser Paolo von Schirach told Sputnik.

    U.S. President-elect Donald Trump
    © REUTERS/ Mark Kauzlarich
    'Don't Take It Literally': What's Behind Trump's Comments on Expanding US Nuclear Arsenal
    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — On Wednesday, Trump’s Secretary of State nominee Rex Tillerson said in a confirmation hearing before the US Senate Foreign Relations committee that no one was advocating for more nuclear weapons. The comment allayed fears among some who were concerned by Trump’s statement in late December suggesting that Washington should greatly strengthen and expand its nuclear capability.

    "Casual talk about nuclear weapons is not recommended," Schirach said. "Tough remarks about not being outspent on nuclear weapons procurement and deployments may create anxiety and fear within the general public, but they do not amount to a clearly delineated new nuclear strategy."

    Schirach cautioned against over-interpreting Trump’s general comments on the arms race issue as they were not accompanied by any specific new nuclear policy agenda.

    He also predicted that certain core elements of US nuclear policy would be upheld by the incoming Trump administration.

    "In order to ensure continued reliability of its nuclear deterrence under any scenarios, the United States will continue to invest in all aspects of Command, Control, Communications and Intelligence regarding US nuclear weapons," Schirach suggested.

    The goal of this policy was to convey to any potential adversaries that the US nuclear deterrent would remain a viable option in any and all situations, Schirach explained.

    "There will always be a legitimate Commander in Chief in full control of all US nuclear weapons. Even if the president and vice president were killed by terror attacks, a legitimate National Command Authority will always survive, fully prepared to retaliate massively against any aggressor," he stated.

    Massive retaliation would always remain US policy, Schirach noted.

    "Disastrous losses will be inflicted on any attacker. Swift and devastating retaliation will always follow any attack against America,” he said.

    Donald Trump
    © AFP 2016/ JEFF KOWALSKY
    Trump on Nuclear Weapons Remark: Let It Be Arms Race, We Will Outlast Them All
    However, Schirach acknowledged that while the strategic doctrine of guaranteed overwhelming retaliation would likely work to prevent nuclear attacks by rational state actors, it could not be predicted to do so against the unpredictable and possibly irrational rulers of smaller nations.

    Modernizing the US and Russian nuclear arsenals might not cause instability but instead help ensure the capability of the major nuclear deterrent forces to preserve peace for future generations, Schirach suggested.

    "This ability to deter through an always credible pledge of massive retaliation against an attacker should ultimately strengthen peace," he said.

    A robust Command, Control and Communications system, capable of withstanding the shock of a massive surprise attack would guarantee that under any scenarios Washington will always be in full control over America's nuclear forces, Schirach concluded.

    Related:

    Ex-US Envoy Says Trump Nuclear Weapons Comments Could Threaten Global Peace
    Trump Wants to Modernize, Not Expand US Nuclear Weapons Arsenal - Advisor
    Trump on Nuclear Weapons Remark: Let It Be Arms Race, We Will Outlast Them All
    Trump's Call to Enhance US Nuclear Potential Unsurprising - Putin
    Tags:
    nuclear arms, Donald Trump, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Meet Kinerma, the Most Beautiful Village in Russia
    Kinerma, the Most Beautiful Village in Russia
    He Thought the KKK Was Okay, Until They Interrupted
    He Thought the KKK Was Okay, Until They Interrupted
    Stages of sparkling wine production
    'I'm Drinking the Stars!' How Champagne is Made

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok