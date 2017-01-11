Tillerson Not Aware of Any US Plans to Change ‘One China’ Policy

© AP Photo/ Central News Agency China Warns Trump: Flake on One China Policy and Beijing Will ‘Take Revenge’

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Secretary of State nominee Rex Tillerson said in his confirmation hearing at the US Senate on Wednesday he is not aware of any plans by the incoming administration to scrap the country’s "one China" policy.

"I am not aware of any plans to change the ‘One China’ policy, Tillerson told the Senate Foreign Relations Committee.

On December 11, 2016, Trump said he would not be bound by the "one China" policy regarding US relations with Taiwan.