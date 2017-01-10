US, Allies Need New Marshall Plan Focusing on Refugee Crisis - Kerry

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Kerry noted that the international community needs to come up with what he called a micro-policy with respect to refugees.

"I believe we need urgently a new Marshall plan, which is focused on the most critical states in the world in certain locations, particularly Middle East, South Africa, South Central Asia," Kerry stated.

"There are about a billion and half children in the world under the age of 15, about 100 million of them will not go to school. That is a problem for all of us."

Europe has been beset by a massive refugee crisis, with hundreds of thousands of undocumented migrants fleeing their crisis-torn home countries in the Middle East and North Africa.