US, Allies Need New Marshall Plan Focusing on Refugee Crisis - Kerry

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Kerry noted that the international community needs to come up with what he called a micro-policy with respect to refugees.
"I believe we need urgently a new Marshall plan, which is focused on the most critical states in the world in certain locations, particularly Middle East, South Africa, South Central Asia," Kerry stated.
Europe has been beset by a massive refugee crisis, with hundreds of thousands of undocumented migrants fleeing their crisis-torn home countries in the Middle East and North Africa.
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Well since the terrorist American government and its baby killing military created the problem how up you man up and take all the refugees.
Mitach2002
15 years of illegal murderous wars in 7 nations and you criminals think Europe needs a plan.
If it was me in control of Europe it would be to get as far away from America and its criminal policies.