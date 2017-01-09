Trump Likely to Prevent Australia-US Refugee Resettlement Deal - GOP Congressman

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Babin added that the deal was "made behind doors" and Congress had no input and were not provided with the details of the agreement.

"I am confident President-elect Trump will do everything in his power to put an immediate stop to this secret Australian-US refugee deal that should have simply never happened in the first place," he said, as quoted by the Sydney Morning Herald.

© AP Photo/ Rick Rycroft US to Resettle Refugees From Australia’s Island Camps

His remarks follow a letter from US House of Representatives Judiciary Committee chairman Bob Goodlatte and Senate Judiciary Committee chairman Chuck Grassley urging the administration to make the agreement available to members of the House of Representatives and the Senate.

In November, outgoing US President Barack Obama and Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull concluded a one-time deal to resettle refugees, currently detained in Australian processing centers, facilitated by the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees.

Australia detains refugees who come to the country to seek asylum in offshore detention camps on the Manus Island in Papua New Guinea and Nauru in the South Pacific, while their application is being processed by Canberra. The facilities are reportedly holding over 1,200 migrants.

Australia's policy in regard to refugees has been repeatedly criticized by different rights groups.