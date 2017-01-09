Hillary Clinton Unlikely to 'Ever Run for Any Elected Office Again'

© AP Photo/ Charlie Neibergall Will Hillary Clinton Make a Comeback as the Next Mayor of New York?

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Earlier in the week, media reports emerged saying that Clinton could challenge current New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, whose term will wrap up at the end of 2017.

"I don’t expect her to ever run for any elected office again… What she’s thinking about right now is how to help serve kids and families," Neera Tanden, the president of the Center for American Progress (CAP) advocacy organization, said on CNN.

Clinton, who served as the US Secretary of State from 2009 to 2013, lost to Donald Trump in the November US presidential election. Trump will assume office on January 20.

