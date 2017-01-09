Register
00:35 GMT +309 January 2017
    Democratic US presidential nominee Hillary Clinton is shown on TV monitors in the media filing room on the campus of University of Nevada, Las Vegas, during the last 2016 US presidential debate in Las Vegas, US., October 19, 2016.

    Hillary Clinton Unlikely to 'Ever Run for Any Elected Office Again'

    © REUTERS/ Jim Urquhart
    US
    414040

    Hillary Clinton’s confidante said Sunday that she does not expect the former US Secretary of State to run for the New York City mayor or seek any other office ever again.

    Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton winks at a supporter after speaking at a campaign rally at the Iowa State Historical Museum in Des Moines, Iowa
    © AP Photo/ Charlie Neibergall
    Will Hillary Clinton Make a Comeback as the Next Mayor of New York?
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Earlier in the week, media reports emerged saying that Clinton could challenge current New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, whose term will wrap up at the end of 2017.

    "I don’t expect her to ever run for any elected office again… What she’s thinking about right now is how to help serve kids and families," Neera Tanden, the president of the Center for American Progress (CAP) advocacy organization, said on CNN.

    Clinton, who served as the US Secretary of State from 2009 to 2013, lost to Donald Trump in the November US presidential election. Trump will assume office on January 20.

      cage123au
      Best news I have heard in awhile.
    • Reply
      double bonus
      Hillary is having too many health problems to run for public office again.
    • Reply
      michael
      neera may be a little bit naive there. After all that she has done and been responsible for, she now wants to serve kids and families? There's something not quite sane about that picture.
    • Reply
      eagleson
      Go away already.
