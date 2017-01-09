Hillary Clinton Unlikely to 'Ever Run for Any Elected Office Again'

"I don’t expect her to ever run for any elected office again… What she’s thinking about right now is how to help serve kids and families," Neera Tanden, the president of the Center for American Progress (CAP) advocacy organization, said on CNN.
Clinton, who served as the US Secretary of State from 2009 to 2013, lost to Donald Trump in the November US presidential election. Trump will assume office on January 20.
Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!
All comments
Show new comments (0)
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Best news I have heard in awhile. Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Hillary is having too many health problems to run for public office again. Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete neera may be a little bit naive there. After all that she has done and been responsible for, she now wants to serve kids and families? There's something not quite sane about that picture. Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Go away already.
cage123au
double bonus
michael
eagleson