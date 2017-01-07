Register
07 January 2017
    Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton winks at a supporter after speaking at a campaign rally at the Iowa State Historical Museum in Des Moines, Iowa

    Hillary Clinton May Run for NYC Mayor, Against de Blasio

    © AP Photo/ Charlie Neibergall
    Hillary Clinton could run for New York City mayor, local media report.

    US Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton walks offstage at a campaign rally in Sanford, Florida, US November 1, 2016.
    © REUTERS/ Brian Snyder
    US Intel Report Confirms WikiLeaks Data on DNC, Clinton Contain No Forgeries
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Clinton could challenge current New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, whose term will wrap up at the end of 2017, The New York Daily News said on Friday citing an anonymous source.

    "It’d be sweet justice considering the way that de Blasio treated her," a Democrat and Clinton loyalist told the newspaper.

    Republican candidate Donald Trump won the 2016 US election in November with a total of 304 Electoral College votes against 227 electoral votes secured by his rival, former US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.

    De Blasio was a campaign manager for Hillary Clinton’s first Senate campaign, however, he initially refused to endorse her presidential bid in April and skipped the official launch of Clinton’s presidential campaign. De Blasio finally endorsed Clinton at the end of October.

      michael
      it would be then really funny if she lost that election as well. :)
