© REUTERS/ Zachary Fagenson Obama Briefed on Deadly Shooting at Florida Airport

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — On Friday, at least five people were killed and over a dozen injured in a shooting at the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport

“He [Obama] added that federal authorities will continue to assist the ongoing investigation into this horrific shooting,” Price stated.

The suspect is in custody. According to US Senator from Florida Bill Nelson, the shooter has been identified as Esteban Santiago from the state of New Jersey.

