Reports of Shots Fired at Ft. Lauderdale International Airport

The suspect is in custody and police have said there was only one shooter. The situation has been locked down by police and uninjured would-be flyers are currently being evacuated.

Former White House Press Secretary Ari Fleischer is on the scene. Fleischer tweeted that "all seems calm now," but about 15 minutes earlier said that "everyone is running."

It remains unknown if the one of the casualties was the gunman.

The incident occurred near Terminal 2 of the airport, possibly near the baggage claim area. It's worth noting that Terminal 2 has just one concourse with nine gates only for passengers flying on Delta and Air Canada.

The airport said that the incident remains "ongoing" and confirmed that the shooting happened at baggage claim.

Fort Lauderdale International Airport is one of the busiest airports in South Florida after Miami. Passengers frequently head to Ft. Lauderdale International Airport to visit Florida's Everglades or as a stopping point before traveling to the Carribbean.​

The airport has been temporarily shutdown, according to officials at the scene of the crime.

The airport is the 21st busiest airport in the US and sees a volume of more than 70,000 people per day.​