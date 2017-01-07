Donald Beware? Intel Report Says Russia May Use Hacked Materials Against Trump

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — A public version of the comprehensive intelligence report assessing Russian activities and intentions in the 2016 US presidential elections was released on Friday.

"Immediately after Election Day, we assess Russian intelligence began a spearphishing campaign targeting US Government employees and individuals associated with US think tanks and NGOs in national security, defense, and foreign policy fields," the report stated on Friday. "This campaign could provide material for future influence efforts as well as foreign intelligence collection on the incoming [Trump] administration’s goals and plans."

The report was jointly prepared by the US Office of the Director of National Intelligence, the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI).

Russia has repeatedly denied the US allegations calling them absurd and characterizing them as an attempt to divert public opinion from revelations of corruption as well as other pressing domestic issues.

