Donald Beware? Intel Report Says Russia May Use Hacked Materials Against Trump

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — A public version of the comprehensive intelligence report assessing Russian activities and intentions in the 2016 US presidential elections was released on Friday.
The report was jointly prepared by the US Office of the Director of National Intelligence, the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI).
Russia has repeatedly denied the US allegations calling them absurd and characterizing them as an attempt to divert public opinion from revelations of corruption as well as other pressing domestic issues.
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete If I was the suspicious type, I would take that as a threat to trump that US intel may hack his business communications and try to blame it on Russia.
jas