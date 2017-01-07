Florida Airport Shooter Has No Links to Canada, Country's Global Affairs Claims

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – On Friday, at least five people were killed and over a dozen were injured in a shooting at the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport.

"#FortLauderdale suspect did not fly from Canada and was not on a Canadian flight. There is no Canadian connection," the department announced on Twitter.

© REUTERS/ Andrew Innerarity Suspect in Florida Airport Shooting Arrived From Alaska Before Opening Fire

Broward County Commissioner Chip LaMarca said in a Facebook post that the shooter was a passenger on "a Canadian flight with a checked gun" who "claimed his bag and took the gun from baggage and went in the bathroom to load it. Came out shooting people in the baggage claim."

The suspect is in custody. According to US Senator from Florida Bill Nelson, the shooter has been identified as Esteban Santiago from the state of New Jersey.

