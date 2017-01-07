Florida Airport Shooter Has No Links to Canada, Country's Global Affairs Claims

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – On Friday, at least five people were killed and over a dozen were injured in a shooting at the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport.
"#FortLauderdale suspect did not fly from Canada and was not on a Canadian flight. There is no Canadian connection," the department announced on Twitter.
The suspect is in custody. According to US Senator from Florida Bill Nelson, the shooter has been identified as Esteban Santiago from the state of New Jersey.
