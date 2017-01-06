Obama Briefed on Deadly Shooting at Florida Airport

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The shooting occurred near Terminal 2 of the airport, which is considered one of the busiest airports in South Florida. At least five people were killed and eight others injured in the shooting, according to the Broward County Sheriff’s Department.

"The President was apprised this afternoon by Assistant to the President for Homeland Security and Counterterrorism Lisa Monaco of the shooting at Fort Lauderdale airport and will be kept updated as the investigation unfolds," the statement noted.

A suspect is in custody, and US Senator Bill Nelson from Florida said the shooter has been identified as Esteban Santiago.

Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!