Trump Looks to Ask US Congress to Pay for Mexico Border Wall

© AFP 2016/ Sandy Huffaker US President-Elect Trump Says Mexico to Pay for Border Wall 'Later'

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The Trump transition team has informed Congress Republicans they might need to pressure Senate Democrats into allowing a multibillion plan to be added to a spending bill that needs to pass the parliament by April 28, the Politico newspaper cited insiders as saying on Friday.

Trump, who won November's presidential vote and is due to take office on January 20, pledged during his election campaign to build a wall on the border with Mexico and make the neighboring country pay for it.

But the Trump team reportedly argues that the 2006 Secure Fence Act, authorizing the construction of a 700-mile "physical barrier" on the border, has already been passed and only requires funding to proceed. The bill was upheld by then senators Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton.

