Register
00:55 GMT +306 January 2017
Live
    Search
    Washington Post

    Male or Female: Washington Post Apologizes for Screw Up, Again

    © AP Photo/ Pablo Martinez Monsivais
    US
    Get short URL
    350461

    The Washington Post, the newspaper leading the charge in the US government’s war on “fake news,” is apologizing for the second time this week, after yet another major blunder.

    On the front page of Thursday’s edition of the Washington Post Express, their free daily paper, the media outlet foolishly used a male symbol for a story about the Women’s March on Washington taking place on January 21.

    “We made a mistake on our cover this morning and we’re very embarrassed. We erroneously used a male symbol instead of a female symbol,” a representative from the Express tweeted.

    It seems that the Post, who has publicly stated their intention of dethroning the New York Times as America’s newspaper of record, get embarrassed pretty often.

    Earlier this week, they published a fake story claiming that Russian hackers had penetrated the US power grid through a Vermont utility.

    Washington Post headquarters
    © Flickr/ Bill Walsh
    Journalism Fail: Washington Post Story on ‘Fake News’ Was Fake
    The headline of the original story declared, “Russian operation hacked a Vermont utility, showing risk to US electrical grid security, officials say.” But the story was a fabrication, and the article, which sourced unnamed officials, was rapidly debunked as the power company stated that there was no evidence that the Russian government hacked or targeted the utility. Not only was there no penetration of the US power grid by Russia, there was no penetration by anyone. 

    In December 2016, the Post added another editor’s note to yet another news story they published after facing severe backlash and legal threats.

    In an ironically fake news article about “fake news,” by Craig Timberg, the Post claimed that Russian propaganda helped Donald Trump win the US presidential election. A large part of the basis for the piece was centered on evidence gleaned by the paper from an aggressively anonymous website called PropOrNot, which listed over 200 websites that they accuse of peddling what they label Russian propaganda and other false narratives. Popular news websites on all sides of the political spectrum are listed, including The Drudge Report, Zero Hedge, TruthOut, Sputnik News, and WikiLeaks.

    Perhaps someone should remind the Washington Post that those without sin should cast the first stone.

    Related:

    Explosive Washington Post Story on 'Russian Hackers' Can't Name a Single Source
    Washington Post, State Dept. 'Fake News' Lists Threaten Freedom of Speech in US
    Washington Post’s Piece on Fake News Promotes Fake List of Unreliable Sources
    'Powerful Russian Weapons'? Washington Post Fears Putin’s 'October Surprise'
    CNN Apologizes to WikiLeaks’ Assange After Contributor Calls Him a Pedophile
    Tags:
    Fake News, Washington Post Express, Women's March on Washington, Washington Post
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    The Jewel of Cambodia: Wonders and Mysteries of Angkor
    The Jewel of Cambodia: Wonders and Mysteries of Angkor
    Pornography Victims in Utah May Soon Be Able to Sue for Damages.
    Utah Porn Prohibition?
    Stages of sparkling wine production
    'I'm Drinking the Stars!' How Champagne is Made

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok