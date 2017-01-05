Democracy Inaction: Well-Paying Opponents Set Traps to Trip-Up Trump

One of the most active social platforms to promote this idea was the civic organization Avaaz, which in March 2016 organized protest rallies against the current President-elect.
The 'We are United to Stop Trump' rallies were held near one of his skyscrapers in Vancouver, Canada and in Parliament Square in London. About 150,000 people reportedly took part in the protests at the time.
After the two fall presidential debates, Avaaz knew full well that containing Trump's drive would be a tricky task, which is why the NGO decided to urge Americans from all across the world to try to influence the outcome of the upcoming elections.
"Eight million voters will be able to stop Trump if they vote against him," Avaaz activists said at the time.
Now they understandably fear that their organization will be closed after Trump enters office. They are currently seeking to move all Avaaz databases and bank accounts to another country, given that the organization has branches in Brazil, Britain, France, Germany and Italy.
Anti-Trump protests rallies in Portland, Oregon and Indianapolis, Indiana escalated into clashes with police, something that came as mass demonstrations were held in Los Angeles, San Francisco, San Diego, Miami, Chicago and other US cities.
During the protests at the time, an unidentified non-governmental organization posted an ad on the website Craigslist to look for volunteers willing to take part in anti-Trump demonstrations in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania and Los Angeles, California.
"Stop Trump. We pay up to $ 1,500. Immediate hiring! Call today – protest tomorrow," RT quoted the ads as saying.
Day and evening shifts as well as full time and part time work were available to potential protesters who will be driven to protest sites, according to the ads.
"The job does not require any work experience. There are vacancies for a weekend. No taxes and fees," the ads read.
Experts said that that the goal of all these protests and petitions was to try to influence the forthcoming electoral vote, which took place on 19 December.
However, some Americans and migrants from different countries are preparing new protests against the new president, which are slated to take place after his inauguration on January 21, media reports said.
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete I just got a call from "Joe", who said that he was "calling me back because I had answered an online job opportunity." I listened. He never mentioned the name of his organization, but he did refer to the "money I could make." It was an NGO organizer. I get paid from the minute I step out the door, get on the bus and arrive in town after a brief stop in Washington, DC, same day as the Inauguration. "$1500 easily." I asked for half up front. The phone went dead. The point is, Don't quit your day job to do a service for your country when you do know the leadership involved. Reply | 1 | Edit | Delete Who's putting up the money? We know, don't we. Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Angus Gallagher, This is the Sputnik I knew before the DNC shill and pro-Zionist, pro-neocon stuff (balance?) over the last 18 months. I hope it stays, hard-hitting truth that none of the MSM will report.
marcanhalt
Angus Gallagher
Excellent article. All Sputnik readers- please share far and wide on social media.
jasin reply toAngus Gallagher(Show commentHide comment)