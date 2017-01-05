Donald the Reformer: Trump to Revamp 'Politicized' US Intelligence Agencies

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The team of US President-elect Donald Trump is developing a plan to restructure ‘politicized’ US intelligence agencies, The Wall Street Journal reported Thursday, citing a person close to the Trump transition.
"The view from the Trump team is the intelligence world has become completely politicized … They all need to be slimmed down. The focus will be on restructuring the agencies and how they interact," the individual familiar with the matter was quoted as saying by WSJ.
On Wednesday, Trump expressed "healthy" and "sincere" skepticism about the US intelligence community’s claims Russia interfered with the 2016 US election, US Vice President-elect Mike Pence said.
Trump also sided with WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange against the claims of the US Intelligence Community on the issue of the alleged Russian hacks. Trump repeated Assange's assertion that Russia did not give WikiLeaks information on the Democratic Party and its members.
The CIA has claimed that Russia was engaged in the hacking of US political institutions and individuals to help Trump win the US presidency.
Russian officials have repeatedly denied involvement in the US election, calling the hacking allegations absurd and noting that they are intended to distract the US public from revelation of corruption and other pressing domestic issues.
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Trump will, essentially, defang the dragon that JFK and Bobby wanted to do. Not only is this an indication that Trump has been doing his homework for over 50 years, but it is also his present to all of the agencies that "You have outlived your usefulness for a long time now." It was the CIA who said that they were the most likely agents to bring a coup in the US. They also bragged that their "firepower" was greater than all of the armed forces combined. If Trump wanted to normalize relationships around the world, he had to do it with a housecleaning first. BUT, not to worry, we will always have someone 'creeping around your back door. Nice move to set the tone for whatever happens on Friday, as well as take care of that problem he has for the need of an 'everyday' briefing. "Your move, Obama."
marcanhalt