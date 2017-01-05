Register
    The CIA seal

    Donald the Reformer: Trump to Revamp 'Politicized' US Intelligence Agencies

    © AP Photo/ Carolyn Kaster
    US
    19920

    The Trump administration is reportedly going to modernize the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) by reducing the number of staff at the CIA headquarters, while increasing the number of agents around the world.

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The team of US President-elect Donald Trump is developing a plan to restructure ‘politicized’ US intelligence agencies, The Wall Street Journal reported Thursday, citing a person close to the Trump transition.

    "The view from the Trump team is the intelligence world has become completely politicized … They all need to be slimmed down. The focus will be on restructuring the agencies and how they interact," the individual familiar with the matter was quoted as saying by WSJ.

    Cars pass by a billboard showing US President-elect Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin placed by pro-Serbian movement in the town of Danilovgrad on November 16, 2016
    © AFP 2016/ Savo PRELEVIC
    CIA Chief Brennan Hopes US-Russia Relations to Recover Under Trump
    According to the newspaper, Trump’s team plans to modernize the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) by reducing the number of staff at the CIA headquarters, while increasing the number of agents around the world.

    On Wednesday, Trump expressed "healthy" and "sincere" skepticism about the US intelligence community’s claims Russia interfered with the 2016 US election, US Vice President-elect Mike Pence said.

    Trump also sided with WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange against the claims of the US Intelligence Community on the issue of the alleged Russian hacks. Trump repeated Assange's assertion that Russia did not give WikiLeaks information on the Democratic Party and its members.

    The CIA has claimed that Russia was engaged in the hacking of US political institutions and individuals to help Trump win the US presidency.

    President-elect Donald Trump speaks during a rally at the Giant Center, Dec. 15, 2016, in Hershey, Pennsylvania
    © AP Photo/ Matt Rourke
    Why Obama's Farewell Sanctions are Actually a 'New Year's Gift' to Trump
    A 13-page report on the issue released last week by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and Department of Homeland Security (DHS) — seven pages of which provided recommendations – has been widely criticized for not providing proof. Moreover, the report contained a disclaimer that the DHS did not provide warranties about the truthfulness of the presented information.

    Russian officials have repeatedly denied involvement in the US election, calling the hacking allegations absurd and noting that they are intended to distract the US public from revelation of corruption and other pressing domestic issues.

    Tags:
    CIA, Donald Trump, United States
      marcanhalt
      Trump will, essentially, defang the dragon that JFK and Bobby wanted to do. Not only is this an indication that Trump has been doing his homework for over 50 years, but it is also his present to all of the agencies that "You have outlived your usefulness for a long time now." It was the CIA who said that they were the most likely agents to bring a coup in the US. They also bragged that their "firepower" was greater than all of the armed forces combined. If Trump wanted to normalize relationships around the world, he had to do it with a housecleaning first. BUT, not to worry, we will always have someone 'creeping around your back door. Nice move to set the tone for whatever happens on Friday, as well as take care of that problem he has for the need of an 'everyday' briefing. "Your move, Obama."
