18:19 GMT +303 January 2017
    In this Sept. 8, 2010 file photo, auto worker Brenda Hedland takes a picture of the first Chevrolet Cruze compact sedan to come off the assembly line at a ceremony inside the GM factory in Lordstown, Ohio

    General Motors Strikes Back After Trump's Tax Threat: Cruze Models Built in US

    General Motors swiftly responded to Donald Trump's "big tax" threat.

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Chevrolet Cruze sedans, which are sold in the United States, are manufactured at a plant in Lordstown, Ohio, General Motors (GM) said in a statement on Tuesday after US President-elect Donald Trump threatened the company with a border tax for making the car in Mexico.

    "All Chevrolet Cruze sedans sold in the United States are built in GM's assembly plant in Lordstown, Ohio," the company stated. "GM builds the Chevrolet Cruze hatchback for global markets in Mexico, with a small number sold in the United States."

    Earlier on Tuesday, Trump threatened GM with a border tax for sending the "Mexican made model" of Chevy Cruze to US car dealers.

    Trump said the company must make the Cruze in the US or pay a big tax.

    During his 2016 presidential campaign, Trump frequently told crowds he would institute a 35 percent tax on American companies who made their products outside the United States and then tried to import them back into the country to sell.

    US media reported the Cruze model is presently manufactured at General Motors plants in Lordstown, Ohio and in Ramos, Mexico.

      jas
      But GM didn't disprove a word Trump wrote. He is saying if you make something outside of the US to sell in the US, there will be more cost than making it in the US, and he's right. Simple. Everyone is sick of these CEOs getting 5-50 million $ a year and benefits and selling to the US middle class they are destroying.

      www.freep.com/story/money/cars/general-motors/2016/04/22/general-motors-mary-barra-compensation/8338
      Compensation for GM's Mary Barra up 77% to $28.6M

      And it doesn't matter to me if they are suing accounting tricks to try and hide it. She's getting a lot of money for a business model that gets that money from lost US jobs.
