Trump Threatens General Motors With Border Tax Over Car Production in Mexico

WASHINGTON (Sputnik)General Motors must make its Chevy Cruze automobile in the United States, or it will pay a border tax for producing it in Mexico, US President-elect Donald Trump said in a Twitter message on Tuesday.

"General Motors is sending Mexican made model of Chevy Cruze to US car dealers-tax free across border," Trump's message stated. "Make in USA or pay big border tax!"

During his campaign, Trump frequently told crowds he would institute a 35 percent tax on American companies who made their products outside the United States and then tried to import them back into the country to sell.

US media reported the Cruze model is presently manufactured at General Motors plants in Lordstown, Ohio and in Ramos, Mexico.

