Lockheed Martin Awarded $450Mln to Produce F-35 Combat Jets for South Korea

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Lockheed Martin has been awarded a $450 million contract to develop and deliver F-35A Lightening II aircraft to South Korea, the US Department of Defense announced in a press release.

"Lockheed Martin Corp., Lockheed Martin Aeronautics Co., Fort Worth, Texas, is being awarded a $450,042,458 firm-fixed-price modification to the previously awarded low-rate initial production Lot 10 F-35 Lightning II advance acquisition contract," the release said on Thursday. "This modification continues the integration work to implement the development and delivery of the F-35A Air System to the Republic of Korea under the Foreign Military Sales program."

The strength of the F-35 aircraft is its core processor that can perform more than 400 billion operations per second and "fuse" data.

The core processor collects data from an electronic warfare suite to identify enemy radar and electronic warfare emissions and then recommends to the pilot which target to attack and what type of electronic or kinetic weapon to use.

The data collected by the F-35's sensors are nearly instantly shared and displayed to commanders on land, sea and air.

On December 22, President-elect Donald Trump suggested that Boeing modify its F-18 Super Hornet combat aircraft and offer a lower cost alternative to the US Navy and Air Force versions of the F-35.