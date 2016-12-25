Trump’s Transition Team Spokesman Turns Down White House Job

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Miller, who was named as the White House communications director by Trump, said he will not join the team.
“After spending this past week with my family, the most amount of time I have been able to spend with them since March 2015, it is clear they need to be my top priority right now and this is not the right time to start a new job as demanding as White House communications director,” Miller told Politico newspaper Saturday.
On Thursday, Trump's transition team said Trump has named the senior members of his campaign who will lead his communications team in the White House.
On November 8, Trump won the US presidential election by gaining a major electoral lead over his rival, Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton. The inauguration of the US president-elect will take place on January 20.
