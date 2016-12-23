US Senator Slams 'Disgraceful' US Abstention From UN’s Israel Resolution Vote

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — On Friday, the UN Security Council adopted the draft resolution on Israeli settlements with 14 votes in favor and one abstention.

"This cowardly, disgraceful action cements President Obama's richly deserved legacy as the most anti-Israel president in American history," Cotton stated.

© AFP 2016/ THOMAS COEX US Democratic Senators Back Trump's Call to Veto UN Settlements Resolution on Israel

Cotton noted that Obama vetoed a similar resolution in 2011 because he needed pro-Israel US voters in the United States in order to be reelected the following year.

Cotton emphasized he looks forward to working with President-elect Trump and the US Congress on the consequences for Obama’s action.

The resolution, circulated by Egypt, states that Israel should immediately and completely cease all settlement activities in what it terms is "occupied Palestinian territory," including East Jerusalem.