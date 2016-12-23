US Congressman Urges Trump to Cut All Business Ties Before Inauguration

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Trump must completely divest himself from his businesses to avoid any conflict of interest when he takes the oath of office as president of the United States on January 20, Schiff said in a series of tweets.

Trump’s very attached to his businesses. Easy to imagine he'll be affected by his own perceptions of how countries deal with his company. — Adam Schiff (@RepAdamSchiff) December 22, 2016

​"Trump’s very attached to his businesses," Schiff tweeted on Thursday. "Easy to imagine he'll be affected by his own perceptions of how countries deal with his company."

Foreign states will tread carefully around Trump’s private interests in order to avoid upsetting him, Schiff alleged.

The only way out of this box is to fully divest. Trump has said he doesn’t care about his business interests anymore. Time to prove it. — Adam Schiff (@RepAdamSchiff) December 22, 2016

"The only way out of this box is to fully divest," Schiff reiterated. "Trump has said he doesn’t care about his business interests anymore. Time to prove it."

​Congressional Democrats have been critical of Trump over potential conflicts of interest stemming from his multinational business empire. Trump has yet to detail plans for managing his businesses while serving as US president.