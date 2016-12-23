Register
    Trump Asks Boeing to 'Price Out' F/A-18 Due to Huge Price Tag for New F-35

    President-elect Donald Trump said in a statement on Thursday evening he has asked the airplane manufacturer Boeing to list a price for the F/A-18 Super Hornet combat aircraft due to high cost of Lockheed Martin’s F-35 fifth generation multirole jets.

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The news comes after Trump met with the chief executives of two of the biggest US defense contractors, Boeing and Lockheed Martin, to discuss cost overruns for the F-35 fighter jet.

    "Based on the tremendous cost and cost overruns of the Lockheed Martin F-35, I have asked Boeing to price-out a comparable F-18 Super Hornet!" Trump stated in the message via Twitter on Thursday.

    ​According to CNBC, Lockheed Martin shares fell 1.7 percent after the Trump tweets about the F-35 and F-18 programs as Boeing shares climbed 0.6 percent.

      Darrell R
      Perhaps this is a sign that the days of defense contractors getting a blank check are coming to an end.
      support
      Two overwhelming factors IMO contribute to the F-35 mess more than anything else , both of which are human not fiscal problems.

      One was the separation of the Defense Contract Audit Agency from the Defense Contract Management Agency when for decades both the bean-counters and the organizational course-correction team were just one organisation, the Defense Contract Audit Service Management Agency. For as long as the two new organisations have been in existence, it has been possible to blindside and obfuscate relative to the actual numbers being used. Now it takes six months to a year just for a violation of statutory contracted price limits are adjudicated upon whereas with the single-organisation paradigm, an on-site production inspector from DCASMA could turn a violation around through corrective action at the contractor plant in one day, sometimes in one hour.

      The other factor is that no weapon system before has been developed on this scale during an era of near-zero inflation. This has proven to be a disaster because inflation does not provide the offset for normal cost growth. In fact the reportage of the USA being a zero-inflation nation is BS, as this "costs out of control" situation proves out.

      Costs are not "out of control." They are being reported as they occur (except for the under-the-table nonsense which the Defense Department police usually nail sooner or later). The overall framework of how the US economy's performance is so distorted that the only place the actual state is reported is by accident, as in this instance.

      IMO it was more expensive in terms of wastage and corruption to develop both the Phantom II F4D and especially the Warthog A-10 but both were also developed during years of fluctuating hyper-inflation (7-10% and at the tail end of the Carter years, 20%) so they now look like bargain basement deals.

      In both instance though it should be remembered that the real reason overall for cost overruns are not little fibs or medium-sized porkies but systemic existential LIES.

      New F-18's are not the answer. They do not even address the actual question. Band-Aids and an enema cannot revive a dead man.
