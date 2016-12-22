Trump Meets CEOs of US Defense Contractors in Attempt to Cut Costs of F-35 Jets

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Trump's meeting with the CEOs of the aerospace and defense companies comes after he criticized contracts they have with the government in Twitter messages, ABC News said.
"We’re trying to get costs down, costs, primarily the F-35," Trump said following Wednesday’s meeting. "We’re trying to get the costs down. That program is very very expensive."
Last week Trump called Lockheed Martin's F-35 Lightning II Joint Strike Aircraft a disaster because of "out of control costs."
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete The F-35 program is a complete failure and a death trap for any pilot that flies it.
Tim - USA