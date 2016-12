MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Earlier on Thursday, US President-elect Donald Trump wrote on his Twitter page that the United States must States must " greatly strengthen and expand its nuclear capability ."

"The unilateral build-up of nuclear weapons will mean destruction of the existing system of Russian-US agreements in this sphere and Trump has cannot but know that," Kosachev told RIA Novosti.

He added that it was too early to draw any conclusions basing on only one tweet.