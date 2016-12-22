US Should Strengthen, Expand Nuclear Capability - Trump

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The United States should expand its nuclear potential, President-elect Donald Trump stated on Thursday.
"The United States must greatly strengthen and expand its nuclear capability until such time as the world comes to its senses regarding nukes," Trump stated in a Twitter message.
The United States must greatly strengthen and expand its nuclear capability until such time as the world comes to its senses regarding nukes— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 22 декабря 2016 г.
All comments
Show new comments (0)