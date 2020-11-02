Major US Cities Prepare for Potential Election Unrest – Photos, Videos

Major cities in the United States are preparing for potential unrest following the upcoming presidential election. Windows of banks, shops, hotels, and businesses in Washington, DC and New York City have been covered with wooden panels, while wooden fences have been erected around many buildings.
I never thought I would see so many buildings here in the nation’s capital boarded-up on the eve of a presidential election in anticipation of possible unrest. And it’s not just in DC. It’s happening in New York, Los Angeles and elsewhere around the country. So sad! pic.twitter.com/fmPnUBbr8T— Wolf Blitzer (@wolfblitzer) November 1, 2020
NYC and other major cities are boarding up their windows, bracing for civil unrest on Election Day and beyond. pic.twitter.com/7NZVxBFZ9s— jess elizabeth | VOTE HIM OUT (@jslzbth) November 2, 2020
Similar preparations have been made in other cities across the country, including Boston, Philadelphia, and the San Francisco Bay Area.
Bay Area cities and restaurants are boarding up — bracing for potential election-night unrest. Police in Oakland and San Francisco plan to boost staffing on election night. pic.twitter.com/N6nWQh5HbZ— Fez (@sharkfez) October 31, 2020
How to stay chic while also preparing for potential election unrest in a once stable democracy? The luxury stores of Beverly Hills are painting their plywood coverings to match their general aesthetic. pic.twitter.com/hCGNOPGFZF— Julia Wick (@sherlyholmes) October 31, 2020
Todo muy tranquilo en Philadelphia esperando la elección. pic.twitter.com/RVkxkHkR2K— Federico Tiberti (@fedetiberti) October 31, 2020
CVS in Boston all boarded up in preparation for possible civil unrest after the election. #Election2020 #staysafe pic.twitter.com/d0BzCYIscN— Bailey Allen (@baileyaallen) November 1, 2020
Additional police forces have been dispatched to protect government buildings in the US capital as well as in other cities. Media reports say a non-scalable fence is due to be erected around the White House.
Police are bracing for Election Day, preparing for the possibility of violence, unrest or voter intimidation (already reported at some early voting locations). Officials say their level of prep this year exceeds prior years due to [gestures at everything] https://t.co/ovo6SwrSLU— Mark Berman (@markberman) October 24, 2020
In New York City tensions have already escalated, with police dispersing a group of protesters.
#NYC Police fight back street protesters as tensions escalate ahead of the election. Cities are bracing for increased unrest, similar to or greater than the events post George Floyd pic.twitter.com/WP2nnGX790— Confront the truth (@TruthConfront) November 1, 2020
A poll conducted by Monmouth University in September revealed that both supporters of Donald Trump and Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden are concerned that the opposing side may be engaged in foul play, while a YouGov survey conducted at the end of October showed that 56 percent of Americans are certain that the upcoming elections will result in massive protests and violence.
