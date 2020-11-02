Register
17:20 GMT02 November 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden speaks during a drive-in campaign rally in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, U.S., November 1, 2020

    ‘All Eyes on Pennsylvania’: Biden’s Edge in Swing State Plummets Hours Ahead of Election, Poll Shows

    © REUTERS / KEVIN LAMARQUE
    2020 United States presidential election
    Get short URL
    by
    124
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0b/02/1080956797_0:0:3071:1729_1200x675_80_0_0_dcb838d0be4b06f18fd7beec18ce5391.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us-elections-2020/202011021080957640-all-eyes-on-pennsylvania-bidens-edge-in-swing-state-plummets-hours-ahead-of-election-poll-shows/

    With the final countdown to the US Election Day already ongoing, some polls show that President Donald Trump is leading in Iowa, Ohio, and Texas, while Democratic challenger Joe Biden is ahead in Arizona, Florida, Georgia, and North Carolina, which are all battleground states.

    A new poll released on Monday found that Democratic nominee Joe Biden’s lead over President Donald Trump in the battleground state of Pennsylvania has shrunk just a couple of days before the 3 November election.

    The Monmouth University survey showed Biden leading Trump by seven points among likely voters in the Keystone State, down from the ex-vice president’s 11-point lead in the same poll in September.

    Monmouth pollster Patrick Murray told reporters in this context that “all eyes have been on the Keystone State from the start”, because “Pennsylvania voters may have responded more than most to key events, such as the conventions and the debates”.

    According to him, “the senior vote is up for grabs in Pennsylvania given the margin of error”, even though it “could end up decisively in either candidate’s camp on Tuesday”.

    He added that “the trend in this poll is in line with recent Monmouth polls in Florida and Georgia last week, suggesting that Trump may be clawing back a little bit of the senior vote in the campaign’s final days while Biden is strengthening his position among younger voters and people of color”.

    Biden Ahead in Several Battleground States, Survey Reveals

    Murray spoke as another major survey, a Morning Consult poll, was released on Monday indicating that Biden is leading in a spate of swing states, also ahead of Trump by eight percentage points nationally.

    According to the poll, about 51.9% of respondents said that they would vote for Biden if the election were held at the time of the survey, while 43.9% noted that they would pick the US president.

    FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden are reflected in the plexiglass protecting a tv camera operator from covid as they participate in their second 2020 presidential campaign debate at Belmont University in Nashville, Tennessee, U.S., October 22, 2020
    © REUTERS / MIKE SEGAR
    Trump Takes Narrow Edge Over Biden in Ohio, Polls Reveal as Election Day Approaches
    As far as battleground states are concerned, the poll indicated that the Democratic nominee was ahead in Michigan, Wisconsin, North Carolina, and Arizona, with POTUS just leading in Ohio, where he has 49.2% versus Biden’s 46.6%.

    Separately, the latest Trafalgar Group survey shows Trump maintaining a narrow lead over Biden nationally, 47.8% against 45.9%.

    The FiveThirtyEight.com's poll tracker has, meanwhile, revealed that Trump leads in Iowa, Ohio, and Texas, while Biden is ahead in Arizona, Florida, Georgia, and North Carolina, in races that are all extremely tight.

    POTUS on Final Campaign Track

    The polls come after Trump embarked on an unprecedented final campaign track on Sunday, holding up to 10 rallies in seven swing states, including Michigan, Iowa, North Carolina, Georgia, Florida, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin.

    Earlier that day, POTUS struck an optimistic tone when tweeting that his campaign “numbers are looking very good all over”.

    Referring to Biden, Trump added that “Sleepy Joe is already beginning to pull out of certain states” and that “the Radical Left is going down!”

    Over 95 Mln Americans Voted Early in US Election

    More than 95 million Americans have cast ballots early in the presidential election, scheduled for November 3, according to data from the US Elections Project revealed on Monday.

    The data showed that 95,027,832 Americans had voted early. Almost 60.5 million voters sent their ballots by mail, while another 34.5 million were cast in person, the data showed.

    Related:

    Trump Warns Biden Will 'Open Floodgate to Radical Islamic Terrorism' Should He Win Election
    Trump Warns Supreme Court Against Appointing Biden President in Possible Election Dispute
    Joe's 'Basket of Deplorables' Moment? Biden Blasted Online for Dubbing Trump Supporters 'Ugly Folks'
    Tags:
    respondents, lead, rallies, polls, US Election 2020, Joe Biden, Donald Trump, US
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Soyuz MS spaceship docked with the ISS.
    Transcending Horizons: Wonders of Our Planet and Outer Space as Seen by Russian Cosmonauts
    Snail Mail Fail
    Snail Mail Fail
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse