16:51 GMT01 November 2020
    U.S. President Donald Trump tosses out Make America Great Again (MAGA) caps as he arrives for a campaign rally at Oakland County International Airport in Waterford Township, Michigan, U.S., October 30, 2020.

    Trump Makes Last 'Great Red Wave' Push for Tuesday's Election as Biden Goes Home

    2020 United States presidential election
    by
    0 10
    Sputnik International
    Democratic Party candidate Joe Biden enjoys a wide lead in most opinion pols, just as Hillary Clinton did before losing the 2016 election. But With Trump drawing huge crowds to his rallies and the Republican campaign machine miles ahead in canvassing, Biden is falling back on his home state Pennsylvania

    US President Donald Trump will speak at a stunning ten election rallies in the last 36 hours before polls open on Tuesday morning.

    Meanwhile Democratic Party challenger Joe Biden will spend most of Sunday trying to shore up support in his home state of Pennsylvania, a key battleground that Trump snatched in 2016 and seen as a must-win for the 78-year-old former vice-president.

    “Let me ask you, is there a better place to be anytime, anywhere than a Trump rally?” Trump asked a huge crowd in Butler, Pennsylvania, on Saturday - to roars of approval.

    Trump's Final Push Before Election Day

    The president will kick off his whistle-stop tour of seven states in Macomb County, Michigan at 4pm on Sunday afternoon, followed by appearances in Dubuque, Iowa; Hickory, North Carolina; Rome, Georgia at 1.30 am and Opa-locka, Florida at 4 am on Monday.

    He will start again on Monday afternoon in Fayetteville North Carolina, before heading to Biden's home town of Scranton, Pennsylvania, then on to Traverse City, Michigan; Kenosha, Wisconsin at midnight and finally Grand Rapids, Michigan at 3.30 am on election day itself.

    A wax figure depicting U.S. President Donald Trump is put into a dumpster at Madame Tussauds in Berlin, Germany, October 30, 2020.
    Not Biased At All: Netizens Blast Madame Tussauds for 'Dumping' Trump's Wax Figure
    Kenosha has been the site of Black Lives Matter protests over the police shooting in August of black man Jacob Blake, who was left paralysed. Later that month 17-year-old Kyle Rittenhouse, who had volunteered to protect Kenosha businesses from looting, shot three rioters - two fatally - after they chased and attacked him.

    Trump shot out a series of tweets on Sunday morning ahead of his grand tour, insisting Republican canvassing data had him on course for re-election.

    And he listed various reasons for black voters, factory workers and Supreme Court judges to vote for him:

    Republicans have a huge advantage in organisation, according to Party chairwoman Ronna McDaniel. On Friday she boasted the Trump campaign had already canvassed 160 million people - more than were even registered to vote in the 2016 election. 

    Has Joe Biden Secured Victory in Pennsylvania?

    Most opinion polls continued to give Biden an overwhelming lead both nationally and in swing states - just as they did for Hillary Clinton in 2016. But that was belied by the former vice-president's heavy focus on Pennsylvania in the closing weeks of the campaign.

    Democrat insiders were sounding concerns at the weekend over Biden's ability to get out the black vote in, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania's metropolis, as successfully as former president Barack Obama, under whom he served.

    "Most Black voters in Philly have been sceptical of mail-in voting," said local lobbyist Joe Hill. "A lot of us have gotten our ballots already," he said, but "Election Day has always been everything in Philadelphia."

    Democratic U.S. presidential nominee and former Vice President Joe Biden speaks as supporters of U.S. President Donald Trump hold up flags and posters nearby, during a drive-in campaign stop in St. Paul, Minnesota, U.S., October 30, 2020.
    Joe's 'Basket of Deplorables' Moment? Biden Blasted Online for Dubbing Trump Supporters 'Ugly Folks'
    The key to Pennsylvania may not be Philadelphia but Pittsburgh in the state's south-west. Local Democratic consultant Mike Mikus said Trump could lose out to Biden there

    "He’s got a real base, but there’s just no evidence that he’s done anything to reach anybody who didn’t already like him in 2016," Mikus said. "He’s lost people who weren’t sure about him but were willing to take the gamble. ... It’s not just about Philadelphia."

    But the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette newspaper endorsed Trump on Sunday, the first time it had come out for a Republican in almost 50 years.

    ​"No one ever asked the American people, or the people in 'flyover' country, if they wanted to send their jobs abroad — until Mr Trump," the editorial said. "He has moved the debate, in both parties, from free trade, totally unfettered, to managed, or fair, trade. He has put America first, just as he said he would."

     

    Joe Biden, Donald Trump, US Election 2020
    Votre message a été envoyé!
