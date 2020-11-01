Trump Tweets Praise for Caravan of His Supporters Surrounding Biden Campaign Bus in Texas

US President Donald Trump has applauded his supporters from Texas whose car procession surrounded a Biden-Harris campaign bus on Friday while en route from San Antonio to Austin.
In a tweet posted on Saturday, Trump wrote: "I LOVE TEXAS!" and attached a video in which the solitary Biden bus was driving amid a caravan of about a dozen cars with Trump campaign paraphernalia.
The incident comes amid the final days of electioneering in the United States as the nation prepares to cast their ballots on 3 November. The final days of the campaigning could prove crucial as the two primary contenders - Presiden Trump and Joe Biden - are wooing so-called swing states that could be decisive in the outcome of the vote. Texas, nevertheless, has traditionally been a red state inclined towards the Republican Party.
