12:35 GMT24 November 2020
    Tucker Carlson Says Election Was 'Rigged' Against Trump by Democrats Colluding With Media, Big Tech

    US election 2020
    His statement comes as POTUS continues to challenge the election results via a spate of lawsuits over alleged voting violations and fraud. Despite refusing to concede, Trump hailed the GSA's decision to start the transition process to the projected Biden-Harris administration.

    Fox News host Tucker Carlson has claimed that the 2020 presidential election in the US cannot be called "fair" in good faith because it was purportedly "rigged" against Donald Trump to favour Democratic candidate Joe Biden. Carlson alleged that in order to "rig" it, the Democrats undertook numerous efforts, including colluding with "Big Tech" and the mainstream media, and all this was done in plain sight.

    "The system was rigged against one candidate and in favour of another. And it was rigged in ways that were not hidden from view. We all saw it happen […] They rigged the election in front of all of us, and nobody did anything about it", the Fox host said.

    Carlson alleged that big tech companies, like Google and Facebook, deliberately censored the conservative narrative, while promoting pro-democratic and pro-liberal themes. According to him, the Democrats "harnessed the power of Big Tech" to win the election by censoring certain "ideas" that circulated online. 

    The TV host added that the media played its part too, without pointing fingers at specific networks or websites. He claimed that networks colluded with Joe Biden and his VP pick Kamala Harris by soft-balling them on policy matters if elected.

    "Joe Biden and Kamala Harris refused to explain what they would do if they were elected. That's never happened before in any presidential election in American history. But the media allowed them to do it", Carlson elaborated.

    Tucker Carlson did not miss the chance to criticise the way the elections themselves were handled. He specifically questioned the reliability of the electronic voting, claiming that such machines could never be as reliable as paper ballots and urging to discard this method for good as it "undermines confidence in democracy".

    The Fox Host went on to condemn the Democrats for allegedly using the pandemic emergency as an excuse to promote mail-in voting, arguing that they did this on purpose as the method is purportedly prone to election fraud.  

    "[Democrats] vastly increased the number of mail-in ballots because they knew their candidates would benefit from less secure voting, and they were right", Carlson argued.

    Carlson summed up that "no honest person" can call the 2020 presidential election "fair" as a result of the actions allegedly taken by Democrats to "rig" it.

    Trump Approves GSA's Start of Transition, But Still Disputes Election Results

    The TV host's condemnation of the 2020 election came hot on the heels of news that General Services Administration Chief Emily Murphy has initiated the procedures of transfer to the projected Biden-Harris administration, giving it access to additional federal resources and confidential briefings. The move, much demanded by Democrats, was hailed by President Donald Trump, who, however, refused to concede. POTUS stated that he would continue to wage a legal fight to dispute the voting results in several states.

    A SafeVote official ballot drop box for mail-in ballots is seen outside a polling site at the Milwaukee Public Library’s Washington Park location in Milwaukee, on the first day of in-person voting in Wisconsin, U.S., October 20, 2020.
    © REUTERS / BING GUAN
    Trump Tweets He'll 'Never Concede to Fake Ballots & Dominion' After Greenlighting Biden Transition

    The current results show Biden leading with 306 Electoral College votes versus 232 accumulated by Trump. The Trump campaign, however, filed lawsuits in several states to dispute the voting results there, citing alleged violations and fraud. The campaign claims that some of its observers were not allowed to monitor ballot tallying in states with voter "irregularities" and large amounts of mail-in ballots. Trump's legal team also seeks to discard late-arriving mail-in ballots in several states, which were purportedly used to tip the scales in Biden's favour.

    The president's campaign also claims that certain voting machines, containing software from Dominion Voting Systems, might have produced incorrect tallying results after one such machine flipped 6,000 Republican votes to Democrats in one Michigan county.

    big tech, US Democratic Party, rigged election, US Election 2020, US, Tucker Carlson
