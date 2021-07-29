'I Want to Move Forward': Wayne Rooney Apologises to His Family and Club After Party Photos Scandal

Football star Wayne Rooney has publicly apologised to his family and his club after he was busted partying and falling asleep in a hotel room with several young women he had met in a nightclub.
"I went to a private party with two of my friends and from me, I'd like to apologise to my family and the club for the images which were going round and I want to move forward on this... I'm grateful to Derby County for giving me this opportunity to get this club back to where it belongs, and I'll do everything in my power to make sure I do that", he said, adding that he is looking forward to moving on.
According to Rooney's spokesman, the football manager was blackmailed over the photos of him with the three women, showing him slumped in a chair. Soon after the accusations were made, Rooney paid the women a symbolic £1 to buy the copyright to the images, while they issued an apology.
"The three girls who took the photographs contacted Wayne's lawyers and volunteered to hand over all pictures that were taken that night and the copyrights in them", the spokesman said.
"They have also, at their own suggestion, made a written apology to him for the events that took place and the embarrassment caused. These were three decent young women who went for a night out. They did not expect Wayne to end up in their company and are remorseful about how things turned out with the pictures".
This deal means that from now on, he can sue press outlets for publishing those photos.
At the same time, police said "no offences have taken place", so the investigation had been dropped - which was a surprise for Rooney, according to the MailOnline, citing sources.
