Register
07:28 GMT25 July 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson is embraced by Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer Sajid Javid before speaking to the workers as he visits a JCB factory during his general election campaign in Uttoxeter, Britain, December 10, 2019

    'Frightened to Death' Johnson Put France on Amber-Plus List in Fear of Beta Variant Spread – Report

    © REUTERS / TOBY MELVILLE
    UK
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/07/19/1083457360_0:0:2963:1667_1200x675_80_0_0_7d95d5557066d1d05b7e874c4ee8f925.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/uk/202107251083457423-frightened-to-death-johnson-put-france-on-amber-plus-list-in-fear-of-beta-variant-spread--report/

    From this week onwards, fully vaccinated Britons do not need to quarantine following their arrival from amber-listed states. However, the UK government made a last-minute decision not to apply the rule adjustment to France. The apparent U-turn has angered many.

    UK Health Secretary Sajid Javid cautioned Prime Minister Boris Johnson not to exempt France from COVID-19 quarantine rules for double-jabbed Britons like other amber-listed countries, sources have told the Mail on Sunday.

    The much-criticised decision not to release Britons arriving from France from 10-day quarantine if they have received both doses of the vaccine was reportedly made during a government meeting on 16 July. The gathering was attended by Johnson, Javid, and several other health advisers shortly before it turned out that the health secretary had been infected with the coronavirus. Javid tested positive on 17 July after taking a rapid lateral flow test.

    Transport Secretary Grant Shapps, who was left to defend the government’s decision from attacks from angry British holiday-makers and industry moguls, such as EasyJet CEO Johan Lundgren, was reportedly absent from the meeting.

    “Saj frightened the PM to death. Shapps was so p****d off that the decision was taken without him being present”, the insider claimed.

    Transport Secretary Shapps previously urged Britons whose travel plans were upset by the government’s decision “to check their terms and conditions as well as the travel restrictions abroad before they go”. The comment apparently frustrated even more people.

    “No 10 and the Department of Health must now be feeling pretty f****** stupid after the backlash”, the source added.

    Javid Goes ‘Native’ at New Job?

    The scare is said to have been caused by Javid’s “overreaction’ to concerns that the AstraZeneca vaccine might not be very effective against the Beta variant, which has spread across France and its overseas territories of Reunion and Mayotte.

    The variant, first detected in South Africa, is feared to be some 50% more contagious than the original COVID-19 strain. Nevertheless, new research has suggested that a single dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine has an 83% effectiveness of stopping severe COVID-19 cases caused by the Beta strain.

    Britain's Health Secretary Sajid Javid walks on Downing Street in London, Britain, July 14, 2021
    © REUTERS / PETER NICHOLLS
    Britain's Health Secretary Sajid Javid walks on Downing Street in London, Britain, July 14, 2021

    Some Downing Street officials were allegedly surprised by Javid’s extreme cautiousness when it came to quarantine controls for those returning from France. Javid was generally believed to be less of an alarmist than his scandal-ridden predecessor Matt Hancock, the paper says, but the source says that the new health secretary has now been “captured” by his officials and “already appears to have gone native”.

    According to the Mail on Sunday, there is also a genuine fear in the government that there is a risk of someone becoming double-infected with both the Beta and Delta strains, with the latter currently being dominant in the UK. The situation may potentially lead to dramatic transmissibility and resistance to vaccines, health advisers reportedly fear.

    However, backlash from industry, including from EasyJet’s Lundgren, who slammed the government for the “confusion and uncertainty” it created with its “falling apart” traffic light system, may soon force ministers to walk back their decision to move France to the amber-plus list travel category, the Mail on Sunday understands.

    PM Johnson and Chancellor Rishi Sunak have now been in self-isolation since Sajid Javid’s COVID test came back positive following their 16 July meeting. Downing Street initially announced that officials would rather take part in a pilot scheme with daily tests and skip the quarantine, but the prime minister decided to follow the same self-isolation rules as ordinary Brits.  

    Tags:
    Rishi Sunak, Sajid Javid, Boris Johnson, COVID-19, France, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Kim Kardashian blows out the candles on a cake to celebrate her 30th Birthday at the 10th Anniversary of TAO restaurant in New York, on Sunday, 17 October 2010.
    Dessert, Anyone? Rejoice, Sweet Tooth, It's International Cake Day
    Royal Disinterest
    Royal Disinterest
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse