Register
06:17 GMT18 July 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson walks on Downing Street in London, Britain, 14 July 2021

    Does Boris Johnson Have to Isolate After Heath Secretary Javid Tests Positive for COVID?

    © REUTERS / PETER NICHOLLS
    UK
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/07/12/1083407237_0:0:3071:1729_1200x675_80_0_0_9fe5decd612b6322ae0e200669699b94.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/uk/202107181083407329-does-boris-johnson-have-to-isolate-after-heath-secretary-javid-tests-positive-for-covid/

    Britain’s Health Secretary Sajid Javid, who assumed the job just three weeks ago following the resignation of scandal-ridden Matt Hancock, tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday. The cabinet secretary, who has been fully vaccinated, said that his symptoms have been “very mild” so far.

    UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Chancellor Rishi Sunak may have to go into isolation after Health Secretary Sajid Javid tested positive for coronavirus, according to The Telegraph.

    Javid said on Twitter that he was feeling “a bit groggy” on Friday night, just hours after he was spotted exiting 10 Downing Street, presumably after a lengthy meeting with the prime minister and the chancellor. The secretary decided to take a rapid lateral flow test the next morning, and the result was positive. He stated that his symptoms were very “mild” following two COVID-19 jabs he had previously received and immediately went into isolation along with his family.

    ​The PCR tests later confirmed Javid’s coronavirus infection, sparking questions about whether Johnson, Sunak and other senior ministers now had to isolate as instructed by the NHS Test and Trace app. The tracing programme, designed to reduce the spread of the virus, has triggered a kind of “pingdemic” in the UK, according to the British media, threatening food and labour shortages over requirement to isolate for anyone who came in close contact with an infected person in the last 48 hours. The Evening Standard said that the NHS app sent a record 520,194 alerts last week.

    Who Is Going to Get ‘Pinged’ Now?

    According to the guidelines, Johnson, Sunak and a strain of Whitehall officials are now also expected to get “pinged” by the app. Javid also visited the Aashna House care home in south London on Tuesday and the House of Commons chamber on Wednesday. The care home announced on Saturday that following the secretary’s visit, no one had tested positive for COVID in the facility.

    Britain's new Health Secretary Sajid Javid holds a face mask, as he leaves the Downing Street in London, Britain, June 30, 2021
    © REUTERS / Henry Nicholls
    Britain's new Health Secretary Sajid Javid holds a face mask, as he leaves the Downing Street in London, Britain, June 30, 2021

    It’s not clear at what point the official got infected with the virus and thus who from his circle of colleagues remains at a higher risk.

    One government source told The Telegraph: “I don’t see how half the Cabinet doesn’t end up in isolation by the end of the week.”

    Boris Johnson recovered from COVID-19 last spring and has received two doses of AstraZeneca vaccine this year. The Telegraph notes that there is a chance that the prime minister may not need to stay at home for a lengthy 10-day period cancelling all his public engagements if he takes part in a potential pilot scheme. The programme would allow him and other senior officials to take daily COVID tests rather than self-isolate – something Cabinet Minister Michael Gove did last month. However, according to the paper, it’s up to Test and Trace to decide who is eligible for the scheme.

    Tags:
    COVID-19, Health, Sajid Javid, Boris Johnson, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A Maori soldier gestures as New Zealand's soldiers march down the Champs Elysees in Paris during a rehearsal of the annual Bastille Day military parade on 12 July 2016.
    World's Most Bizarre-Looking Military Uniforms
    No Coup for You
    No Coup for You
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse