Register
14:48 GMT04 July 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    FILE PHOTO: Britain's Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, looks on as Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, gives a speech, during a visit to the Youth Employment Services (YES) Hub in Tembisa township, near Johannesburg, South Africa, October 2, 2019

    Prince Harry Leaves UK But Not For Long, Next Time He Might Take Meghan With Him, Report Claims

    © REUTERS / Toby Melville
    UK
    Get short URL
    by
    0 12
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/03/12/1082383609_0:133:2197:1368_1200x675_80_0_0_a025beac155ff13d7f3acd9421b7d87f.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/uk/202107041083305377-prince-harry-leaves-uk-but-not-for-long-next-time-he-might-take-meghan-with-him-report-claims/

    The duke of Sussex was spotted at Heathrow Airport heading back to LA just one day after he arrived in the UK to unveil a statue of Princess Diana in Kensington Palace’s Sunken Garden.

    Prince Harry might have left the UK but he's expected to return in September for a much larger memorial event celebrating his mother, sources tell The Sun.

    The royal may even bring his wife Meghan with him next time – she has not set foot on British soil since March 2020, when the Sussexes officially stepped down from their senior royal duties.

    However, it’s still too early to say if she will be willing or able to make it after giving birth to the couple’s second child Lilibet Diana on 4 June.

    As Prince William and Prince Harry reconnected at the Sunken Garden to unveil a statue of Princess Diana on what would have been her 60th birthday, many said the meeting would lay the foundations for brotherly reconciliation.

    Britain's Prince William, The Duke of Cambridge, and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, react during the unveiling of a statue they commissioned of their mother Diana, Princess of Wales, in the Sunken Garden at Kensington Palace, London, Britain July 1, 2021
    © REUTERS / POOL New
    Britain's Prince William, The Duke of Cambridge, and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, react during the unveiling of a statue they commissioned of their mother Diana, Princess of Wales, in the Sunken Garden at Kensington Palace, London, Britain July 1, 2021

    But the small ceremony, scaled down due to COVID restrictions, was cut short by Harry. The brothers were seen talking, despite the reported feud between them, but they didn’t have time to address all the outstanding issues, insiders have revealed.

    “There were no peace talks and distance remains there,” one source shared with The Sun.

    “It is a step forward but this was not the time or the place. September is a date pencilled in for a more extensive celebration of the statue, and Harry will want to return.”

    The event is yet to be confirmed by the royal household but is expected to take place at Kensington Palace in September.

    Britain's Prince William, The Duke of Cambridge, and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, attend the unveiling of a statue they commissioned of their mother Diana, Princess of Wales, in the Sunken Garden at Kensington Palace, London, Britain July 1, 2021
    © REUTERS / POOL
    Britain's Prince William, The Duke of Cambridge, and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, attend the unveiling of a statue they commissioned of their mother Diana, Princess of Wales, in the Sunken Garden at Kensington Palace, London, Britain July 1, 2021

    According to royal biographer Robert Lacey, the relationship between the two brothers hit rock bottom after William warned Harry against rushing into marriage with American actress Markle. Ties soured even further after the Sussexes left Buckingham Palace to start an independent life across the pond. When announcing their bombshell decision, the couple promised to “balance” their time between the UK and North America, but have permanently settled in LA since, largely thanks to the COVID pandemic.

    A year later, they let their feelings be known via American media, accusing the royal family of neglecting their mental health issues and failing to protect Meghan from the “racist” attacks of the British media. They also claimed in an interview with Oprah Winfrey that an unnamed senior royal had “concerns” about the skin tone of their baby Archie before he was born.

    Later, Harry also attacked his father for not protecting him from the media following his mother’s death.

    This “truth-bombing” has reportedly left Prince Charles and Prince William very frustrated.

    Tags:
    Meghan Markle, Princess Diana, Prince William, Prince Harry
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A cake is pictured during a picnic protest marking Wikileaks founder Julian Assange's 50th Birthday, on Parliament Square in London, Britain, 3 July 2021.
    Activists Hold Picnic in London to Celebrate Julian Assange’s 50th Birthday
    Time-Out Rudy
    Time-Out Rudy
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse