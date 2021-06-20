Register
    When King, Prince Charles Won't Allow Harry & Meghan's Archie to Become Prince, Report Says

    UK
    Earlier reports speculated that the Prince of Wales and eldest son of Queen Elizabeth II would reduce the number of titled members of the Royal Family, in order to cut royal spending and save more taxpayer money.

    Prince Charles, the heir to the British throne, is not going to let his grandson Archie be a prince, the Daily Mail reported on Saturday, citing an anonymous source.

    "Harry and Meghan were told Archie would never be a prince, even when Charles became king", the source claimed.

    The British media earlier reported that Prince Charles would exclude from the royal list a number of individuals, leaving only heirs to the throne and their closest relatives. The rest of the extended clan may be advised to find work or even be stripped of titles and support.

    Reports also suggested that Prince Charles may exclude Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who previously stepped down as royals. 

    According to the newspaper, the Sussexes expected their son to receive the title of prince after Charles ascended to the throne. Yet, prior to their bombshell interview with Oprah, they were reportedly told that Archie would not be given the title.

    Aide from this, Meghan Markle purportedly mentioned that some members of the Royal Family said they didn't want her future child "to be a prince or a princess".

    She also referred to the Letters Patent, a number of rules, introduced by the current Queen's grandfather George V in 1917 to regulate royal titles. Per the said rules, the titles of prince and princess can be given to a monarch's children, their sons' children, and the eldest living son of the Prince of Wales.

    "When Harry's dad becomes king, automatically Archie and our next baby would become prince or princess, or whatever they were going to be… But also it's not their right to take it away", she told Winfrey at the time.

    The couple's relationship with Buckingham Palace soured after a scandalous interview with Oprah Winfrey, in which Markle hinted at racism among the Royal Family. Prince Harry also later made a number of remarks about his father, criticising his parenting style.

