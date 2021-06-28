UK Health Secretary Sajid Javid to Set Out Lifting of Restrictions, Draw Veil Over Hancock Affair

The coronavirus pandemic first hit the UK in March 2020 and there have been several lockdowns, followed by gradual lifting of restrictions. The Health Secretary is responsible for England, while the governments in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland set the rules for those nations.

Britain's new Health Secretary Sajid Javid has made it clear that once COVID-19 restrictions are lifted they will not be reimposed, even if the number of cases and deaths begins to rise again.

Mr Javid took over after Matt Hancock resigned on Saturday, 26 June, in the wake of a scandal following the emergence of an image, taken from CCTV footage from inside his office, of him kissing and indulging in heavy petting with his aide, Gina Coladangelo.

My message to Sajid Javid today : Remember you are now the Secretary of State for Health and Social Care - not the minister for selling off our NHS or gifting contracts to your mates in banking and finance. — Jeremy Corbyn (@jeremycorbyn) June 28, 2021

​Mr Hancock was accused of hypocrisy after he broke social distancing rules with Ms Coladangelo despite telling the public to keep their distance and wear masks to prevent the spread of the virus.

On Monday, 28 June, Mr Javid said the camera has been "disabled by the department" and he said it should never have been fitted.

Fantastic to visit @GSTTnhs this morning. NHS and social care workers have been phenomenal throughout this pandemic and it was a privilege to hear from the frontline. pic.twitter.com/YQp5R6UXGQ — Sajid Javid (@sajidjavid) June 28, 2021

​Britain has had 4.7 million cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic started and the death toll has reached 128,100.

The government has reported 22,868 new cases in the last 24 hours and coronavirus-related deaths has jumped 72 percent to 124 in the last seven days.

This comes even as more than 84% of U.K. adults have received at least one dose of vaccine and almost 62% are fully vaccinated.

Sajid Javid resigned because he wasn't allowed to pick his own advisers, and now he's back in government because Matt Hancock was. — Tom Hamilton (@thhamilton) June 28, 2021

​But Britain has one of the highest vaccination rates in the world - 62 percent are fully vaccinated and 84 percent have had one dose - and the government is coming under pressure to ease the restrictions.

Earlier Mr Javid told reporters: "I want to see those restrictions lifted as soon as we can as quickly as possible. There's no going back and that's why we want to be careful during that process, and I'll have more to say about this during my statement."

THREE whole year groups in one of our daughters’ schools now have to self isolate due to a single positive lateral flow test in each year. This is unsustainable & so destructive for children who are typically not vulnerable to Covid. We need a serious policy change @sajidjavid! — Helena Morrissey DBE (@MorrisseyHelena) June 27, 2021

​Mr Javid was appointed Chancellor of the Exchequer by Boris Johnson in July 2019 but resigned in February 2020 after becoming frustrated by meddling in his department by the prime minister's chief adviser, Dominic Cummings, who himself quit in November.

Mr Johnson said he had spoken to Mr Javid about the pandemic and told Sky News: "Although there are some encouraging signs and the number of deaths remains low and the number of hospitalisations remains low, though both are going up a bit, we are seeing an increase in cases."

"So we think it's sensible to stick to our plan to have a cautious but irreversible approach, use the next three weeks or so really to complete as much as we can of that vaccine rollout -- another 5 million jabs we can get into people's arms by 19 July," Mr Johnson said, during a visit to Batley in Yorkshire, where they will be a by-election on Thursday.

Wonderful moment as Professor Sarah Gilbert, who helped design the Oxford Astra-Zeneca vaccine, gets a spontaneous standing ovation at Wimbledon. 👏 pic.twitter.com/hKyRy291rB — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) June 28, 2021

​The team who developed the Oxford-AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccines were given a standing ovation ahead at the start of the Wimbledon tennis championship in London on Monday.

The researchers, led by Dame Sarah Gilbert and Sir Andrew Pollard, were greeted with warm applause as they sat in the Royal Box on Centre Court.