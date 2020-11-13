Dominic Cummings Reportedly Leaves Office Immediately

A senior adviser to the UK Prime Minister, Dominic Cummings, has stepped down, BBC Political Editor Laura Kuenssberg said on Twitter.
Dominic Cummings has now decided to leave Number 10 today for good - (subtle hint walking out with a box - Lee Cain also now out from today— Laura Kuenssberg (@bbclaurak) November 13, 2020
Kuenssberg added that there was a conversation between Boris Johnson, Cummings and Lee Cain, Johnson's director of communications, and "it was decided to go immediately".
Photos and videos of Cummings leaving No10 have been shared online.
Donald Trump defeated and soon out of the White House.— David Lammy (@DavidLammy) November 13, 2020
Vaccine breakthrough.
Dominic Cummings carrying boxes out of Number 10.
The crisis we are living through is catastrophic, but my god, it is good to feel hope once again. pic.twitter.com/dWlgIrYZ7H
Dominic Cummings leaving Downing Street is much better when set to the Imperial March #DominicGoing pic.twitter.com/k1kZqFuH4q— Gully Burrows (@gully_burrows) November 13, 2020
Rumours of tensions within Johnson's inner circle emerged earlier this month. Recently, Lee Cain said in a statement that he would resign from his position.
As far as Cummings is concerned, he has been urged by dozens of opposition lawmakers to resign after a report by the Guardian in May, which described how Cummings travelled from London to County Durham with his family in late March after his wife had started displaying coronavirus symptoms. Critics insisted that his trip violated the Government's restrictions but the official said that he left London to take his child to grandparents, adding that he did not plan to resign because of that.
