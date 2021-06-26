Register
15:23 GMT26 June 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Meghan the Duchess of Sussex, left, Prince Harry, second left, Prince William and Kate the Duchess of Cambridge watch a flypast of Royal Air Force aircraft pass over Buckingham Palace in London, Tuesday, July 10, 2018

    'Merciless': Prince William Reportedly Raged at 'Bloody Woman' Meghan Over Staff Bullying Claims

    © AP Photo / Matt Dunham
    UK
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0a/03/1080652128_0:0:2598:1463_1200x675_80_0_0_34bc0f964a0d8c1c798b6d4867456863.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/uk/202106261083247939-merciless-prince-william-reportedly-raged-at-bloody-woman-meghan-over-staff-bullying-claims/

    Prince Harry has just returned to the UK to commemorate his mother’s birthday by unveiling a statue of Princess Diana at Kensington Palace. His brother Prince William is also expected to take part in the ceremony – but relations between the two are rumoured to be rather strained at the moment.

    It's widely believed that Prince William is not a fan of his “merciless” sister-in-law Meghan Markle.

    According to royal biographer Robert Lacey, who penned the explosive "Battle of Brothers" book last year – and has also updated it with new chapters – the Duke of Cambridge once referred to Meg as a “bloody woman” following claims she bullied royal staff. 

    The comment was allegedly made when someone pointed out to William that “everyone has a difficult sister-in-law."

    “William's response was to nod his head in sage acceptance. Then suddenly he broke out angrily. 'But look at the way that bloody woman treated my staff — merciless!'” Lacey wrote for The Daily Mail.

    The Duchess of Cambridge denied earlier claims that she bullied two personal assistants out of the royal household and humiliated others first revealed by The Times in early March. Buckingham Palace rushed to assure the public that all the allegations would be reviewed.  

    Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attending a state dinner in Nuku'alofa, Tonga, Thursday, Oct. 25, 2018
    © AP Photo / Paul Edwards
    Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attending a state dinner in Nuku'alofa, Tonga, Thursday, Oct. 25, 2018

    William is not alone in experiencing difficulties with his brother’s wife over her “bizarre combination of self-promotion and self-pity,” the author points out – Harry's close friends are also reportedly weary of the actress.

    “Meghan can be a 500 per ent nightmare,” Harry’s unnamed pal told the biographer. “The never-ending PR. She's just so . . . American!”

    The brothers are soon set to meet for the unveiling of their mother’s statue. In April, they were spotted talking cordially after being brought together by "peacemaker" Kate Middleton during Prince Philip’s funeral. Many believed that their grandfather’s death may have been an olive branch of sorts for Harry, but sources told Lacey this wasn't the case when the two returned to the palace after the funeral.   

    “There they were, at each other's throats as fiercely as ever,” their long-time friend recalls. “The rage and anger between those two has grown so incredibly deep. Too many harsh and wounding things have been said.”

    The brothers apparently don't see eye-to-eye on many points, especially after Harry’s recent attacks on the monarchy in his co-produced documentary "The Me You Can’t See" and the Sussexes' bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey. 

    William was reportedly not happy with Harry’s "truth-bombing" and the leaking of  stories to the American press.

    Sadly enough, it looks like the conflict between Diana’s sons isn't going to end any time some, Robert Lacey, who also consults "The Crown" show, believes. According to the author, the relationship between the two brothers deteriorated rapidly when Prince William advised Harry several years ago not to rush into marriage with Meghan - advice which didn't go down well. 

    Tags:
    Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle, Prince William, Prince Harry, United States, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A life-size cardboard cutout of Britney Spears is seen as fans and supporters gather outside the County Courthouse in Los Angeles, California on June 23, 2021, during a scheduled hearing in Spears' conservatorship case.
    'I Just Want My Life Back': Court Hearing on Britney Spears' Conservatorship
    Time-Out Rudy
    Time-Out Rudy
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse