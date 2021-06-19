Register
07:06 GMT19 June 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Britain's Conservative party leadership candidate Boris Johnson gestures during the first party hustings at the ICC in Birmingham, England, Saturday June 22, 2019

    Senior Tory Members Urge PM Johnson to Change Policy or Risk Losing Seats in the South, Report Says

    © AP Photo / Rui Vieira
    UK
    Get short URL
    by
    0 10
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107604/82/1076048286_0:156:3087:1892_1200x675_80_0_0_55954849920383fae8d6a6db5f24b29e.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/uk/202106191083187801-senior-tory-members-urge-pm-johnson-to-change-policy-or-risk-losing-seats-in-the-south-report-says/

    The development comes after the Liberal Democrats won by-elections in Amersham and Chesham, which have been Tory strongholds for decades. Following the surprise victory, Lib-Dem leader Sir Ed Davey said the party has become the "main threat" to the Tories in many areas.

    Senior members of the Conservative Party have urged Prime Minister Boris Johnson to change the government's policy in the south of England or risk losing more seats, the British media has reported. Former cabinet ministers warned Johnson that the Tories' "blue wall" will crumble in a "mirror image" of the Labour Party's predicament in the north.

    David Gauke, who served as secretary of state for justice, said that "30 to 40 seats in the south of England" could be taken by the Lib-Dems, adding that if it happens then "the political map does begin to change".

    Ex-Health Minister Stephen Hammond went as far as to suggest that the Tories face a bigger problem. Speaking to The Independent, he said the Conservative Party had proclaimed itself "One Nation", but its "actions don't match its words".

    Planning Shake-up and Lib-Dems' Surprise Victory

    The news comes a month after Prime Minister Boris Johnson pushed ahead with planning reforms, deemed controversial by some Tories. Among other things, the legislation will terminate rules that slowed down blocked house-building and orders councils to use land either for development or preservation. Johnson argued that the reforms are vital as they will create the "affordable housing people need".

    Critics argue that the bill gives too much power to developers and undermines democracy. Among the critics is Lib-Dem leader Sir Ed Davey, who said the reforms won't bring about affordable housing.

    Secretary of State for Health and Social Care Matt Hancock, right, and Prime Minister Boris Johnson have tea with members of staff as they visit Bassetlaw District General Hospital, during their General Election campaign in Worksop, England, Friday, Nov. 22, 2019.
    © AP Photo / Christopher Furlong
    UK's Johnson Voices Confidence in Health Minister After Purportedly Calling Him 'Hopeless'

    As mentioned earlier, the planning shake-up is deemed controversial and has even been criticised by Johnson's fellow Conservatives, who warned that the party may lose voters due to the reforms. And it appears their warnings proved to be true as the Liberal Democrats defeated the Tories in by-elections (an election held in the event of an MP's resignation or death) with a 20 percent gap. The victory, which local media described as "stunning", brings the party's number of MPs in Westminster to 12.

    Prime Minister Johnson described the result as disappointing, but he brushed off criticism of his reforms and warnings of further losses in the south, calling them "a bit peculiar, a bit bizarre". The official drew attention to the Tories' gains "all over the place" in last month's local elections.

    Sir Ed Davey apparently doesn't feel this way. Commenting on his party's success in Amersham and Chesham, he said it reflects "the discontent, the frustration, and the anger that so many people – even many who have voted Conservative all their lives – feel towards Boris Johnson".

    Tags:
    Conservative Party, Liberal Democrats, Boris Johnson, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Geneva's Villa La Grange: 18th-Century Manor House Hosting Putin-Biden Summit
    Flashcard Frenzy
    Flashcard Frenzy
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse