Register
10:58 GMT17 June 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    US Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton reacts to the cheers of the crowd at her New York presidential primary night rally in the Manhattan borough of New York City, 19 April 2016.

    Keir Starmer Borrows Hillary Clinton Election Slogan for Labour Rebrand in 'Spirit of Togetherness'

    © REUTERS / Mike Segar
    UK
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/i/logo-itemprop.png
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/uk/202106171083173773-keir-starmer-borrows-hillary-clinton-election-slogan-for-labour-rebrand-in-spirit-of-togetherness/

    Keir Starmer vowed in May that the UK Labour Party he leads would be guided by a completely new ‘launchpad for power’ manifesto after local elections saw the opposition lose control of eight councils and more than 300 seats in a stunning blow.

    As the Labour Party seeks to rebrand after the failures of the UK local elections on 6 May, its leader Keir Starmer has opted to borrow the election slogan of US Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton, “Stronger Together”.

    The slogan was wielded by Clinton in 2016, when she harnessed the popular vote in the presidential election, but failed to win the Electoral College, ceding the presidency to Republican rival Donald Trump.

    It also echoes the “Better Together” slogan used by the no campaign in the 2014 Scottish independence referendum, and “Britain Stronger in Europe”, harking to the failed 2016 anti-Brexit campaign.

    Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton, right, and Vice President Joe Biden wave as they arrive at a campaign rally Monday, Aug. 15, 2016, in Scranton, Pa.
    © AP Photo / Mel Evans
    Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton, right, and Vice President Joe Biden wave as they arrive at a campaign rally Monday, Aug. 15, 2016, in Scranton, Pa.

    A Labour aide was cited by The Guardian as elaborating that the full title of Dodds’s review to lay the groundwork for the party’s next manifesto is “Stronger Together: A Better Future for Britain”.

    Party chair Anneliese Dodds, demoted to the role from her earlier position as Shadow Chancellor of the Exchequer by Starmer in a reshuffle of the shadow cabinet on 9 May, has been entrusted to lead the overhaul.

    Dodds accused the Tory government of Prime Minister Boris Johnson of failing to learn the lessons of the current coronavirus-triggered health crisis.

    “One of the frustrating aspects of the Conservatives’ approach is that they haven’t learned from the things that were achieved in this period, and thought about how they can help all of us for the future,” she was cited as saying.

    Dodds vowed that a Labour government would build on a “spirit of togetherness” displayed by the British public during the pandemic.

    Joint projects ranging from communities offering to buy neighbours’ shopping to the state-backed development of the AstraZeneca vaccine are touted as potentially helping to appeal to the demographic Labour has lost and seeks to win back.

    “That recognition that we’re stronger together is at the foundation of the Labour party. That’s why we were founded as a party, because we knew that,” said Dodds.

    ‘Labour Roadmap’

    At least 18 months have been designated to refresh Labour’s policy “roadmap”, anticipated to cover six areas. The latter include “a green and digital future,” “Britain in the world,” and “public services that work from the start”.

    While some Labour Part leftwingers purportedly urged Starmer to use the 2019 manifesto, drawn up under Jeremy Corbyn’s leadership, Dodds dismissed the idea and claimed the party’s practice was to create its manifesto anew for every election.

    “That happened in 2019, 2017, 2015, 2010. It’s always happened," she said.

    Overhauling the welfare system was touted by the Labour Party Chair as imperative to the review, laid down under the heading of “putting families first”. Underscoring successful work carried out by shadow work and pensions secretary Jonathan Reynolds, Dodds stated:

    “Our social security system just doesn’t fit people’s working lives currently at all. We know that the majority of children that are growing up in poverty are in working households. Clearly something is going very wrong there.”
    © REUTERS / POOL
    Labour Party leader Keir Starmer campaigns ahead of local elections, in Birmingham

    Ahead of the policy review, Keir Starmer said:

    “When the pandemic hit Britain was too divided. We were too fractured as a country after a decade of the Conservatives. That meant we weren’t as well prepared as we could have been, so the pandemic hit us harder.”

    He emphasized that the opposition party hoped to “harness” the spirit that the nation showed amid the pandemic to “start building a better future for everyone in Britain.”

    Major Reshuffe

    In what was seen as the first test of voter opinion since Keir Starmer became party leader last year, the 2021 local elections saw the opposition party lose control of eight councils and more than 300 seats, including Labour bastion seat of Hartlepool.

    The disappointing results prompted Starmer to carry out a reshuffle of his team, which 2was marred by a standoff with Angela Rayner, who was sacked as party chair and campaign coordinator. As several party figures openly criticised the removal of Rayner, she was given a job as Labour's Shadow Secretary of State for the Future of Work - the equivalent of deputy prime minister in Starmer's "shadow cabinet".

    ​Both Starmer and Rayner were elected as leader and deputy in 2020 after the Labour Party’s crushing defeat , under the leadership of die-hard veteran Jeremy Corbyn in the UK general election in December 2019.

    In the wake of disappointing results in local election in May, Starmer stated that the Labour Party must embrace “the demand for change across our country."

    "I look forward to working with our refreshed and renewed team to take on that challenge, deliver that change and build the ambitious programme that will deliver the next Labour government," said Keir Starmer.

    Related:

    Hillary Clinton Riles Up Twitter by Wrongly Claiming 6 January Rioters 'Killed' Capitol Policeman
    'We Can’t Hug Someone From the Past’: Keir Starmer Vows All-New Labour Manifesto, Economic Vision
    Labour Leader Starmer's PPS Quits After Reports She Smeared Deputy Rayner
    The Next Leader of the Labour Party? ‘Don’t Know’ Tops the Polls
    Tags:
    coronavirus, COVID-19, vaccines, vaccine, vaccine, AstraZeneca, Angela Rayner, Hillary Clinton, Keir Starmer
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Geneva's Villa La Grange: 18th-Century Manor House Hosting Putin-Biden Summit
    Flashcard Frenzy
    Flashcard Frenzy
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse