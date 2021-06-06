Register
07 June 2021
    British television host Piers Morgan speaks to reporters outside his home in Kensington, central London, Wednesday March 10, 2021

    Piers Morgan Blames 'Liar' Meghan Markle For Him Leaving Good Morning Britain

    UK
    The journalist made the statement on the 60 Minutes Australia TV show, during which he spoke about his beef with the Duke and the Duchess of Sussex and also reflected on the “cancel culture”, which he said risks getting a taste of its own medicine in the future.

    Good Morning Britain host Piers Morgan has blamed "liar" Meghan Markle for his departure from the show. The 56-year-old claimed that the royal had complained to ITV bosses about his remarks - in particular, not believing her allegations that the palace staff refused to help her when she told them she was having suicidal thoughts.

    "It was demanded I apologise for disbelieving her otherwise I would have to vacate my chair", the journalist said.

    Morgan said it was his duty to expose the Sussexes’ "downright lies" in the same manner as he would do with a government minister or anyone else. He then touched on the subject of the "cancel culture" and "woke" movement.

    "We are allowed to have strong opinions even if some people wince. Freedom of speech is more important than the Meghan Markle debacle", Morgan said.

    The Row

    Piers Morgan has been criticising Prince Harry and Meghan Markle for several years, but his recent incendiary remarks have to do with a tell-all interview the couple gave to US talk show host Oprah Winfrey in March. The couple opened up about their life as working royals and revealed what made them step down from their senior roles and move to the United States.

    In the interview, Meghan Markle made several sensational allegations about the royal family. She claimed that The Firm – senior royals and their staff – had spread falsehoods about the couple. She also claimed one member was concerned about the potentially dark skin of their firstborn and said she didn’t want to be alive anymore while at the palace. The 39-year-old said that when she turned to the royal staff, they refused to help her.

    Morgan said he didn’t believe a single word the Duchess said. His remarks prompted a rebuke from health experts, who said that he was trivialising mental health issues.

    UK media reported that the country’s Office of Communications (Ofcom) received more than 40,000 complaints following the remarks he made on Good Morning Britain. Meghan Markle reportedly also sent a complaint to Ofcom about the potential effect of Morgan’s remarks on the issue of mental health.

    The TV host later stepped down and issued a statement, saying he takes the issue of mental health seriously, but emphasised that he still doesn’t believe the Duchess.

    Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Freedom of Speech, UK royal family, Piers Morgan
