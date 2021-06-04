Queen Rumoured to Appreciate the Name of Prince Harry’s New Baby Girl

The Queen’s grandson, Prince Harry, who is expecting his second child with his wife Meghan Markle, has been reported to consider the name Lilly for his daughter, which resembles his grandmother’s childhood nickname.
"It would be a lovely nod to The Queen who was known as 'Lillibet' during her childhood but it's also always been one of Harry's favourite names," a royal expert has told OK! Magazine.
"Back in 2019 when the Duchess was pregnant with Archie, she and Harry took part in a walkabout in Merseyside and someone in the crowd later revealed he'd asked her how she spells her daughter's name - Lily. He took great interest in it," the expert added.© AFP 2021 / Central Press Photo LTDПринцессы Маргарет и Елизавета в 1938 году
The Duke of Sussex’s relationship with his family has been on the rocks lately, after he had mentioned in several interviews the difficulties of being part of the monarchy institution, such as mental health issues and racism.
After the controversial interview with the US TV host Oprah Winfrey in March, featuring the Duke and his wife, the Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry’s ties with his family got even more strained.
However, during the interview the couple spoke about the good relationship between the Queen and their own family, including their 2-year-old son Archie.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are expecting their second child, a girl, in the summer.
Punters have been backing the name “Diana” in a tribute to Prince Harry’s late mother, among other options considered by the bookies, such as Alice and Grace.
