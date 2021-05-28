Register
06:08 GMT28 May 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    A police officer stands guard outside the door of 10 Downing Street in London, Friday, June 7, 2019

    'Clearout of Anyone Linked With Dom': Cummings' Ally Ben Warner Reportedly Leaving UK Government

    © AP Photo / Matt Dunham
    UK
    Get short URL
    by
    101
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107834/30/1078343035_0:320:3072:2048_1200x675_80_0_0_5f1a185f8800001c2fad5d433eba06af.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/uk/202105281083014452-clearout-of-anyone-linked-with-dom-cummings-ally-ben-warner-reportedly-leaving-uk-government/

    In a testimony to Parliament on Wednesday, Dominic Cummings claimed that it was Ben Warner who managed to persuade Prime Minister Boris Johnson to impose a COVID-19 lockdown in the UK in March 2020.

    Ben Warner, who runs the No 10 data unit and is one of Dominic Cummings’ last allies in the government, is leaving his role, The Times has quoted unnamed sources as saying.

    According to the newspaper, Downing Street staff have been asked to sign a card for Warner by the end of Friday. He worked along with Cummings on the Vote Leave campaign and was appointed to the government on his advice in December 2019.

    One of the insiders claimed that Warner’s resignation was part of a “clear out of anyone linked with Dom”, which comes amid concerns over possible hostile leaks from inside the centre of the government.

    Dominic Cummings, former special advisor for Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson faces questions from lawmakers over the government's COVID-19 response, in London,Britain, May 26, 2021, in this screen grab taken from video. Reuters TV via REUTERS
    © REUTERS / REUTERS TV
    Dominic Cummings, former special advisor for Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson faces questions from lawmakers over the government's COVID-19 response, in London,Britain, May 26, 2021, in this screen grab taken from video. Reuters TV via REUTERS
    “The PM [Boris Johnson] is putting an end to it as would anyone in his shoes”, the insider argued.

    Other sources, however, insisted that Warner’s departure was not part of a crackdown and that it had been in the pipeline for months.

    Warner is reportedly leaving after Cummings, the UK prime minister’s former senior adviser, presented his testimony before MPs on Wednesday as part of a probe by parliamentary committees into the government’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic.

    Cummings blasted his ex-boss, calling BoJo incompetent, slamming his decisions, and claiming it was "crackers" for Johnson to lead the government.

    The PM’s former aide also gave kudos to Warner, arguing that it was the data expert who managed to prod Johnson to implement a national coronavirus lockdown in March 2020 by warning that COVID-19 meant the National Health Service (NHS) would be “smashed in weeks if not days”.

    © AP Photo / Christopher Furlong
    Secretary of State for Health and Social Care Matt Hancock, left, and Prime Minister Boris Johnson visit Bassetlaw District General Hospital, during their General Election campaign in Worksop, England, Friday, Nov. 22, 2019.
    “He took the prime minister through all the graphs, and through the NHS graphs, and showed him that the system is thinking this is all weeks and weeks and away […] but this is all completely wrong”, Cummings asserted.

    He went even further by likening Warner to the scientist played by Jeff Goldblum in the science fiction movie Independence Day.

    “It was like a scene from Independence Day with Jeff Goldblum saying the aliens are here and your whole plan is broken and you need a new plan”, the ex-aide said, admitting that it was a "huge failure" on his own part that he had not pushed harder for an earlier lockdown.

    British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his advisor Dominic Cummings, left, leave 10 Downing Street in London, and get in a car together to go to the Houses of Parliament, Monday, Oct. 28, 2019
    © AP Photo / Matt Dunham
    Cummings' Spill: 'We Are Absolutely F****d' Downing Street Said Before First UK COVID-19 Lockdown
    He acknowledged “the truth” that senior UK officials and advisers like him “fell disastrously short of the standards that the public has a right to expect of its government in a [COVID-19] crisis”, describing his country's political leadership as "lions led by donkeys over and over again".

    Johnson was quick to reject Cummings’ claims, arguing that some details in his former senior adviser's testimony "do not bear any relation to reality".

    Related:

    ‘Awful Decisions Delayed Everything’: Cummings Blasts UK Covid Measures
    Boris Johnson Reportedly Tells Cummings 'Chatty Rat' Leak Allegations Against Him Are 'Bullsh*t'
    Priti Patel Denies Dominic Cummings' Claim Government Sought to Achieve 'Herd Immunity'
    Tags:
    government, pandemic, parliament, testimony, coronation, COVID-19, Dominic Cummings, Boris Johnson, Britain
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Cast member JoJo Hamner from the Sexxy After Dark by Jennifer Romas show receives the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine at a pop-up COVID-19 vaccination clinic at Larry Flynt's Hustler Club in Las Vegas, Nevada. The club partnered with the Southern Nevada Health District to offer vaccine shots to staff, entertainers, patrons, and the public. Those receiving their choice of either the Pfizer-BioNTech or Johnson & Johnson shots received a gift package with an estimated value of USD 5,000, including free dances from a vaccinated entertainer, the club's platinum membership card, limousine service, and tickets to Sexxy After Dark by Jennifer Romas.
    From Strip Club to Sports Stadium: Most Unconventional COVID Vaccination Sites Across the Globe
    Blast From The Past
    Blast From The Past
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse