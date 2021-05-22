Register
06:52 GMT22 May 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    FILE PHOTO: Dominic Cummings, special adviser for Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson, arrives at Downing Street, in London, Britain, November 13, 2020

    Out For Revenge: Boris Johnson's Ex-Guru Gearing Up to 'Napalm' UK PM Over COVID-19 Handling

    © REUTERS / TOBY MELVILLE
    UK
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/1a/1082722259_0:0:3080:1733_1200x675_80_0_0_fc6a0ad48429550987362514410d5dcb.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/uk/202105221082963213-out-for-revenge-boris-johnsons-ex-guru-gearing-up-to-napalm-uk-pm-over-covid-19-handling/

    Upcoming parliamentary action in the UK is to be highlighted by the appearance of former chief adviser to Boris Johnson, Dominic Cummings, before a joint inquiry into decision-making pertaining to lockdowns, procurement, etc. in the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic by the Health and Social Care as well as Science and Technology committees.

    Months of reportedly private and occasionally public feuding between two formerly closely aligned high-profile figures on the UK political arena are anticipated to culminate mid-next week, reports The Times.

    Dominic Cummings, a British political strategist who served as chief adviser to Prime Minister Boris Johnson, is on course to give evidence to a joint committee of MPs about the government’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic on Wednesday.

    Johnson’s allies claim the ex-Brexit strategy guru is hell-bent on dredging up evidence to throw his one-time boss under the proverbial bus.

    “He’s basically going to try and napalm him”, one source was cited by the outlet as saying.

    'Revenge' Plan

    Downing Street insiders suggest the driving force behind the ex-adviser’s actions is revenge over how he was ousted from his position last year. Johnson allies are cited as saying:

    “When he left No 10 there was a tacit agreement that there would be a ceasefire. He doesn’t feel that it’s been offered . . . He feels he’s justified in going on the offensive”.

    However, Cummings is anticipated to lay into Johnson, purportedly motivated by the wider public interest.

    According to insiders, the former leading strategist of the UK’s Vote Leave campaign ahead of Brexit is going to argue that when Johnson repeatedly delayed announcing a lockdown in the country last year, the procrastination cost thousands of lives.

    “He has his own values system and a stringent code. He wants to have the right information in the public domain so people can learn the lessons. He’s had a longstanding interest in improving the systems at the top of government”, a Johnson ally reportedly said of the motivation driving the ex-adviser’s actions.

    However, there is believed to be a less conventional reason for the forthcoming damaging revelations that Cummings has already hinted at.

    “He wants revenge… He thinks Boris is a clown who failed to learn the lessons of the first lockdown and even when we had all the data and knew what was going to happen he did nothing. He’s not going to stop. He’s not going to get bored. I don’t think he’ll stop until Boris is no longer prime minister”, another source was cited as claiming.

    Cummings, appointed as a senior adviser to Prime Minister Boris Johnson on 24 July 2019, and described as the "de facto chief of staff", left quite controversially in November 2020, amid what some media called a “clear-out of Brexiteers” from Downing Street in the aftermath of a power struggle.

    © AP Photo / Alastair Grant
    Dominic Cummings, a British political strategist and special adviser to Prime Minister Boris Johnson, slinks into 10 Downing Street in London, Tuesday, July 30, 2019. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)

    Cummings had also earlier been accused of breaching lockdown restrictions, after he travelled to his parents' farm in County Durham.

    Johnson-Cummings Standoff

    As for Boris Johnson, he is reportedly apprehensive of what his former chief strategist might have to say.
    In April, the prime minister, in what is perceived as a pre-emptive strike, publicly accused Cummings of being behind a series of damaging leaks that made headlines.

    These included a spate of controversial private messages and details of a refurbishment of Johnson’s flat above 11 Downing Street.

    UK media seized upon the reports, claiming Tory coffers had helped cover the reported £200,000 ($277,400) cost of refurbishing the current residence of Johnson, his fiancée Carrie Symonds, and their son Wilfred.

    The reports unleashed a torrent of cronyism and lobbying accusations targeting Johnson and his Conservative Party.

    ​After being blamed for the leaks, Cummings responded with a 1,000-word blog post to slam Johnson for “unethical, foolish, possibly illegal” behaviour in allegedly trying to get a Tory donor to fund the refurbishment of the flat.
    Furthermore, this week, Cummings published a 29-message thread on Twitter to rail against the “joke” borders policy amid the coronavirus pandemic.

    ​The ex-adviser threatened he would be releasing a “crucial historical document” pertaining to Johnson’s handling of the health crisis.

    According to the publication, Dominic Cummings has boasted of having at his disposal a trove of texts, emails, and WhatsApp messages from Boris Johnson, which the aforesaid committee is reportedly prepared to publish, as long as they are relevant to the inquiry.

    'Let the Bodies Pile Up'

    The criticism targeting Johnson and his government is expected to focus on the delay in implementing the first and second lockdowns in the UK. The nation witnessed the first coronavirus lockdown restrictions on 23 March.

    A homeless person sleeps in front of a closed clothing shop in London, Thursday May 14, 2020, as the country continues in lockdown to help stop the spread of coronavirus
    © AP Photo / Kirsty Wigglesworth
    A homeless person sleeps in front of a closed clothing shop in London, Thursday May 14, 2020, as the country continues in lockdown to help stop the spread of coronavirus

    Cummings, along with others at 10 Downing Street, had reportedly wielded data that stated the case for a lockdown nine days earlier than eventually announced. However, those making the decision at the time had dismissed the figures presented as a “sh*tshow”.

    Cummings has also denounced the delay in implementing a second lockdown as “catastrophic”.

    In early September, Boris Johnson rejected arguments presented by Sir Patrick Vallance, the chief scientific adviser, and Chris Whitty, the chief medical adviser, and supported by Cummings, to implement a nationwide lockdown lasting two to three weeks, writes the outlet.

    At the time, Johnson was concerned that economic fallout from a lockdown, which he called “mad”, would outweigh the public health benefits.

    © Photo : Pixabay
    London during national lockdown

    Reluctantly, the PM imposed a second month-long lockdown in November, while reportedly warning at a government meeting that he would rather “let the bodies pile up in their thousands” than impose a third lockdown. While Johnson has since denied uttering these comments, sources claim that Cummings intends to confirm they were, indeed, made by the PM.

    Matt Hancock, the health secretary, is also anticipated to come under fire from Cummings.

    Speaking at a previous select committee appearance, the political strategist referred to the Department of Health as a “smoking ruin” for its policy of PPE procurement during the pandemic. According to the perceived failures of the department, the Vaccines Taskforce was forced to take over the procurement of vaccines.

    According to insiders, Cummings is anticipated to denounce Hancock as having failed to measure up to the job, with his decisions ultimately costing lives.

    As for the government’s strategy ahead of the possibly damaging revelations by Cummings, it will reportedly be one of not engaging with the ex-adviser, according to the outlet.

    The decision to announce a public inquiry into the COVID-19 handling this month was purportedly made to offer Downing Street a way to dismiss any claims Cummings makes, a senior figure was cited as saying.

    “The plan is to respond to whatever he says by pointing out that this is something the inquiry will be able to investigate. That was why we announced when we did”.

    Meanwhile a YouGov survey carried out for the outlet shows that whatever Cummings might offer MPs on Wednesday, it will be treated with profound scepticism by voters. Only 14 percent of voters supposedly trust Cummings to tell the truth.

    “Everybody assumes that he’s got something… He’s the master strategist right? But nobody knows for sure. Maybe his hand isn’t as strong as we think,” added one source.

    Related:

    Dominic Cummings Reportedly Leaves Office Immediately
    Dominic Cummings Will Not be Prosecuted Over COVID-19 Lockdown Breaches, Media Claims
    'Wallpapergate': BoJo's New Aide 'Determined' to Reveal Details of UK PM's Flat Refurb by Late May
    No 10 'Fears Paper Trail’ Over BoJo’s Lavish Flat Revamp as Watchdog Probes Tory Donors
    Downing Street's Dirty Covid-19, Brexit Laundry Aired by Controversial Aide Dominic Cummings
    Tags:
    Matt Hancock, COVID-19, coronavirus, post-Brexit, Brexit, Brexit, Dominic Cummings, Boris Johnson
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Palestinians hug each other after returning to their destroyed houses following the Israel-Hamas truce, in Beit Hanoun in the northern Gaza Strip.
    How Gazans Reacted to Israel-Hamas Ceasefire
    Ghost of Administration Past
    Ghost of Administration Past
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse